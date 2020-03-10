First Batch of Stranded Bahrainis Repatriated from Iran

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi says the first group of Bahraini citizens who had been stranded in Iran following the outbreak of coronavirus has returned home under the auspices of the Sultanate of Oman.

In remarks on Tuesday, Mousavi said the first group of Bahraini nationals has been sent to their own country.

“In line with the humanitarian measures, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made efforts to transfer the foreign nationals to their respective countries, and as a result of these measures and frequent coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, the first group of Bahraini citizens left for their country this morning

