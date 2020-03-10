چگونه «گوشت» را از آلوده شدن به کرونا حفظ کنیم؟

نقشه میزان خطر احتمال به کرونا در مناطق مختلف تهران

دستورالعمل مصرف ویتامین دی برای مقابله با کرونا

بازدید 474

Larijani urges int’l community collective action to remove anti-Iran sanctions

کد خبر: ۹۶۴۹۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۰۲ 10 March 2020

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in separate letters to Inter-Parliamentary Union and his counterparts called for international community’s collective action to remove all sanctions namely US’ medical sanctions against Iranians.

In his letters to President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States Mouhamed Khouraichi Niass, Secretary General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly and his Asian and Muslim counterparts, Larijani expressed regret over US’ inhumane sanctions against Iran.

He described sanctions imposed on medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment as impediments to Iran's national campaign to contain coronavirus outbreak.

In his letter to Cuevas Barron a copy of which was also sent to heads of other parliaments and international organizations, Iranian speaker said that due to the increasing outbreak of coronavirus, the World Health Organization has declared emergency to fight the pandemic worldwide.

Today the world is observing unprecedented threat to humanity by the deadly pandemic and increasing international solidarity with regard to growing spread of the virus in many countries, Larijani said.

The coronavirus passes borders and threatens all areas in the world rapidly, he noted.

The international emergency more than ever highlighted the importance of national, regional and international efforts and cooperation to take advantage of all technical and logistic facilities to help the infected nations.

It has also revealed the need for taking urgent, effective and comprehensive action to contain this dangerous virus.

Now that the Islamic Republic of Iran is in the forefront of fighting coronavirus to alleviate the humanitarian sufferings created by the epidemic, Iranians are systematically targeted by US’ direct and indirect unilateral and inhumane sanctions, Larijani regretted.

The US’ approach which is in contrast with UN Charter and WHO statute not only created roadblock on the way of helping people and containing coronavirus, but also leave negative and undeniable impacts on all national, regional and international efforts to control the coronavirus, he added

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani expressed happiness that recently, officials of some countries and international bodies by understanding the sensitive special international situation called for removal of all sanctions against Iran.

We believe that the Inter-Parliamentary Union based on its statute as well-known and influential international organization which reflects real view and aspirations of people, can play major role in containing this lethal illness.

He expressed certainty that the IPU Chief will spare no efforts to promote international endeavors to overcome the serious challenge which is threatening people’s life ad will also support Iran’s efforts in fighting coronavirus.

The first cases of infection to the coconavirus were detected in the Iran on February 19. Ever since some 7,161 people have been affected by the virus, some 237 of them have lost their lives and 2,394 others have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran larijani parliment sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران قوه قهریه نمازهای ماه رجب ملک سلمان فاطمه رهبر سیمین دانشور الیاس نارویی محمدرضا راه چمنی اشرف غنی
جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران
یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟
«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟
قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟
۸ نکته جدید و جالب توجه در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
توضیح کدخدایی درباره بازشماری تعدادی از صندوق‌های رای / توئیت نماینده مبتلا به کرونا خطاب به رئیس جمهور / توصیه یک اصولگرا به اصولگرایان مجلس جدید/ واکنش شمخانی به ویدئوی رقص‌های پزشکان و پرستاران
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور
اعلام پادشاهی «محمد بن سلمان» پیش از برگزاری نشست جی ۲۰ / وافق گانتز و لیبرمن برای تشکیل کابینه دولت اسرائیل/ شرط طالبان برای کنار گذاشتن جنگ با حکومت افغانستان / دیدار شمخانی با سران گروه‌های سیاسی عراق در بغداد
سربازان زن ارتش روسیه در حال خدمت
تدفین پیکر «فاطمه رهبر» در بهشت‌ زهرا
تصویر عجیب از رونالدینیو در زندان
کرونا: هیچ‌جا مثل ایران خوش نمی‌گذره!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ
آبروریزی جدید؛ فیفا مچ فدراسیون ایران را گرفت!
ترس از این ویروس را تجویز می‌کنم/ بهتر است حرمت خودتان را نگه دارید و قرنطینه شوید/ وارد نبرد چندماهه شده‌ایم و باید همه همت کنیم/ چرا از این ویروس غیرترسناک، می‌ترسیم؟

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00431H
tabnak.ir/00431H