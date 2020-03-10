Coronavirus: Italy suspends mortgage payments amid lockdown

Payments on mortgages are to be suspended in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s government has announced.

Over 400 people with Covid-19 have died in Italy, as the total number of infections jumped to 9,172 at the start of this week – the largest amount of cases for a country in Europe.

When asked about the possibility of halting mortgage payments on Radio Anch’io, Laura Castelli, the deputy economy minister, said: ”Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households.”

The entire country was placed on lockdown on Monday, with all public gatherings cancelled and schools closed until next month.

Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, said that everyone in Italy will be confined to the area where they live unless they are able to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions, or other limited reasons.

The restrictions are set to last until 3 April and those who break the rules risk up to three months in jail or fines of €206 euros (£180).

The lockdown previously only affected around 16 million people in northern parts of the country.

Pubs, eateries and cafes across Italy are also to close at dusk as the government works to limit the spread of Covid-19.