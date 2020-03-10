چگونه «گوشت» را از آلوده شدن به کرونا حفظ کنیم؟

نقشه میزان خطر احتمال به کرونا در مناطق مختلف تهران

دستورالعمل مصرف ویتامین دی برای مقابله با کرونا

بازدید 460

Coronavirus: Italy suspends mortgage payments amid lockdown

Payments on mortgages are to be suspended in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s government has announced.
کد خبر: ۹۶۴۹۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۴:۰۱ 10 March 2020

Payments on mortgages are to be suspended in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s government has announced.

Over 400 people with Covid-19 have died in Italy, as the total number of infections jumped to 9,172 at the start of this week – the largest amount of cases for a country in Europe.

When asked about the possibility of halting mortgage payments on Radio Anch’io, Laura Castelli, the deputy economy minister, said: ”Yes, that will be the case, for individuals and households.”

The entire country was placed on lockdown on Monday, with all public gatherings cancelled and schools closed until next month.

Giuseppe Conte, the prime minister, said that everyone in Italy will be confined to the area where they live unless they are able to demonstrate a need to work, health conditions, or other limited reasons.

The restrictions are set to last until 3 April and those who break the rules risk up to three months in jail or fines of €206 euros (£180).

The lockdown previously only affected around 16 million people in northern parts of the country.

Pubs, eateries and cafes across Italy are also to close at dusk as the government works to limit the spread of Covid-19.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
italy coronavirus mortgage government
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران قوه قهریه نمازهای ماه رجب ملک سلمان فاطمه رهبر سیمین دانشور الیاس نارویی محمدرضا راه چمنی اشرف غنی
جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران
یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟
«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟
قالیباف و جهانگیری کرونا گرفتند؟ / طلاب چینی نقشی در شیوع کرونا در قم داشته‌اند؟ / گزینه پیشنهادی سلیمی نمین برای ریاست ستاد ملی مقابله با کرونا / زنگنه: با کدام پول دارو وارد کنیم؟
۸ نکته جدید و جالب توجه در آمار شیوع ویروس کرونا در ۲۴ ساعت گذشته
توضیح کدخدایی درباره بازشماری تعدادی از صندوق‌های رای / توئیت نماینده مبتلا به کرونا خطاب به رئیس جمهور / توصیه یک اصولگرا به اصولگرایان مجلس جدید/ واکنش شمخانی به ویدئوی رقص‌های پزشکان و پرستاران
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور
اعلام پادشاهی «محمد بن سلمان» پیش از برگزاری نشست جی ۲۰ / وافق گانتز و لیبرمن برای تشکیل کابینه دولت اسرائیل/ شرط طالبان برای کنار گذاشتن جنگ با حکومت افغانستان / دیدار شمخانی با سران گروه‌های سیاسی عراق در بغداد
سربازان زن ارتش روسیه در حال خدمت
تدفین پیکر «فاطمه رهبر» در بهشت‌ زهرا
تصویر عجیب از رونالدینیو در زندان
کرونا: هیچ‌جا مثل ایران خوش نمی‌گذره!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ
آبروریزی جدید؛ فیفا مچ فدراسیون ایران را گرفت!
ترس از این ویروس را تجویز می‌کنم/ بهتر است حرمت خودتان را نگه دارید و قرنطینه شوید/ وارد نبرد چندماهه شده‌ایم و باید همه همت کنیم/ چرا از این ویروس غیرترسناک، می‌ترسیم؟

جز «توصیه» چه تدبیری برای پیشگیری از پیک بزرگ شیوع کرونا در چنته دارید؟!  (۲۷۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۵۱۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۰۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۹۱ مورد جدید/ همه استان‌های کشورمان کرونایی شدند!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

پیشنهاد شما برای گذراندن تعطیلات نوروز در قرنطینه چیست؟  (۲۴۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۵۶۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و رکوردشکنی مرگ در کشور  (۲۳۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۴۷۴۷ تن رسید/ رکوردشکنی ابتلا در کشور با کشف ۱۲۳۴ مورد جدید + تکمیلی: شمار جان باختگان به ۱۲۴ تن رسید  (۲۲۶ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۹۲۲ تن و جان باختگان به ۹۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۸۶ مورد جدید/ تنها یک استان بی کروناست  (۱۹۹ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۵۸۲۳ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۴۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۷۶ مورد جدید در سی آزمایشگاه فعال در کشور  (۱۹۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۷۱۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۳۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۷۴۳ مورد جدید و روند رو به رشد مرگ  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پشت پرده رقص پرستاران در اتاق قرنطینه لو رفت!  (۱۹۰ نظر)

یک پیش‌بینی سیاسی درباره سرنوشت حسن روحانی / نظر زیباکلام درباره بیوتروریسمی بودن کرونا در ایران / خواسته رئیس دولت اصلاحات از مردم / روحانی جنجالی جلسه ستاد بحران قم کیست؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

به نظر شما با کاهش دامنه نوسان در بورس، جریان نقدینگی و رفتار سهامداران چه تغییری خواهد داشت؟ آیا انتخاب اول مردم همچنان بورس خواهد بود؟  (۱۶۷ نظر)

«فاطمه رهبر»، نماینده منتخب تهران بر اثر «کرونا» درگذشت/ کدام یک از مسئولان بر اثر کرونا جان خود را از دست داده‌اند؟  (۱۵۹ نظر)

جزئیات ارائه ۱۰۰ گیگ اینترنت رایگان ثابت به کاربران  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مردی که مسیر زندگی ظریف را تغییر داد! / یک توصیه برای تغییر هزینه برنامه‌های مذهبی / واکنش پرویز پرستویی به انتشار تصویر چتش با مجری شبکه فارسی‌زبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00431G
tabnak.ir/00431G