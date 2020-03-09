Iran denounces US humanitarian fallacy

Iran has denounced the humanitarian fallacy of the United States, with which it intends to deceive international public opinion about an alleged flexibility of unilateral measures against the Persian country.

Iran has denounced the humanitarian fallacy of the United States, with which it intends to deceive international public opinion about an alleged flexibility of unilateral measures against the Persian country.

'The US authorities are lying; they did not suspend any anti-Iranian measure,' affirmed the General Director for International Affairs of the Parliament, Hosein Amir Abdolahian.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Iran and to avoid harsh criticism from countries and international organizations, the US Treasury Department announced that it would allow trade with the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic.

This supposed access as part of the so-called Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement that would facilitate the sending of aid, but it is not the case as Tehran pays for medicines, pharmaceuticals products and food, among other items.

Such a mechanism already existed, but Washington prevented the Iranian government from using it, even barring access to drugs for treating cancer in minors.

With the spread of the deadly coronavirus, according to the US government, humanitarian items, food and medicine were put on the list of exceptions.

Tehran reiterated denunciations that the White House lies by saying that it relaxed Iran's access to food and medicine because, in fact, Washington prohibits the Islamic Republic from purchasing them from other nations.