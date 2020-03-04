حال جسمانی حریرچی رو به بهبودی است

برپایی بیمارستان سیار سپاه در قم

نقشه پراکندگی مشارکت مردم در انتخابات مجلس

بازدید 576

Syria to hold parliamentary elections in April

Syria will hold parliamentary elections on April 13, according to a decree signed by President Bashar Al Assad.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۶۱۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۵۱ 04 March 2020

Syria will hold parliamentary elections on April 13, according to a decree signed by President Bashar Al Assad.

On the date, which corresponds to the third legislative period, 250 members will be elected to make up the current People's Assembly, headed by Hamoudah Sabbag.

In accordance with Decree Law number 76 of this year, 127 representatives of the labor and agricultural sector will be eligible, 123 from several social groups and divided into 15 electoral districts.

Syria held legislative elections in 2016 and in 2014 - presidential elections -, which granted President Al Assad a third term for a seven-year period, in line with the current Constitution.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
syria parliment election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب محمد توفیق علاوی روز درختکاری کشتار مسلمانان در هند
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
سرنوشت وحشتناک نخستین کرونایی در کره شمالی
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
اینجا قرنطینه بیمارستان شهدای یافت‌آباد است
سیامند رحمان درگذشت؛ خداحافظ قهرمان دوست‌داشتنی

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042g7
tabnak.ir/0042g7