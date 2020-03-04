Syria to hold parliamentary elections in April

Syria will hold parliamentary elections on April 13, according to a decree signed by President Bashar Al Assad.

On the date, which corresponds to the third legislative period, 250 members will be elected to make up the current People's Assembly, headed by Hamoudah Sabbag.

In accordance with Decree Law number 76 of this year, 127 representatives of the labor and agricultural sector will be eligible, 123 from several social groups and divided into 15 electoral districts.

Syria held legislative elections in 2016 and in 2014 - presidential elections -, which granted President Al Assad a third term for a seven-year period, in line with the current Constitution.