حال جسمانی حریرچی رو به بهبودی است

برپایی بیمارستان سیار سپاه در قم

نقشه پراکندگی مشارکت مردم در انتخابات مجلس

بازدید 716

Warren & Bloomberg lost big on Democrats’ Super Tuesday – or did they?

Donald Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg as the biggest losers of the Super Tuesday Democrat primaries, as it increasingly seemed he would face either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders come November.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۶۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۰ 04 March 2020

Donald Trump mocked Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bloomberg as the biggest losers of the Super Tuesday Democrat primaries, as it increasingly seemed he would face either Joe Biden or Bernie Sanders come November.

Trump first turned his Twitter guns on Bloomberg, whom he has dubbed “Mini Mike,” declaring that the political consultants took his fellow New York billionaire for a ride and wasted some $700 million with nothing to show for it – aside from the derogatory nickname and a “complete destruction of his reputation,” anyway.

The former New York City mayor came in third in most of the 14 states holding their primaries on Tuesday, and actually won in American Samoa – beating out native daughter Tulsi Gabbard, no less – but the writing seemed to be on the wall for Bloomberg, who said he would “reassess” his campaign in the aftermath.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) had an even poorer showing in the primaries, though her flame-out at least cost a lot less than Bloomberg’s. In a swipe at “Pocahontas” – referring to Warren’s fraudulent claim of Native American ancestry – Trump noted she failed to win her home state (she finished third).

That bit about how Warren “can just sit back with her husband and have a nice cold beer!” could be a reference to her infamous attempt to appear folksy on social media – but it could also refer to the role the senator has played in effectively sabotaging her colleague from Vermont.

Supporters of Bernie Sanders have accused Warren of staying in the race as a “spoiler,” to split the progressive vote and harm Sanders in the race against the establishment favorite Joe Biden. Preliminary vote tallies from Maine and Massachusetts have lined up with this analysis. If so, it would appear Warren succeeded, rather than failed, in her appointed task on Super Tuesday.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa election super tuseday warren bloomberg trump
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب محمد توفیق علاوی روز درختکاری کشتار مسلمانان در هند
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
سرنوشت وحشتناک نخستین کرونایی در کره شمالی
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
اینجا قرنطینه بیمارستان شهدای یافت‌آباد است
سیامند رحمان درگذشت؛ خداحافظ قهرمان دوست‌داشتنی

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۳۳۶ تن و جان باختگان به ۷۷ تن رسید/ کشف ۸۳۵ مورد جدید و عدم ارائه آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۲۳ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۲۰۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت  (۱۵۲ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042fz
tabnak.ir/0042fz