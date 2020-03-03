Libya's Eastern Government Reopens Syria Embassy

Syrian President Bashar Assad discussed with a delegation from the interim government in eastern Libya developments in Syria and Libya. According to Damascus, Monday’s talks focused on the battle that the two countries are fighting against terrorism and foreign interference.

This took place on the eve of the reopening of the Libyan embassy in the Syrian capital.

A memorandum of understanding was signed for the reopening of diplomatic and consular missions, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

According SANA, the two sides discussed activating bilateral cooperation in all fields, which constitutes resuming diplomatic representation between the two countries, and the revitalization of relations and ties that unite the two peoples in a way that is mutually beneficial.

On another note, the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj in the capital, Tripoli, confirmed its intention to launch what it described as a major attack to expel the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, from the city.

The announcement was made as LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari accused the GNA of recruiting prisoners to fight among its forces in exchange for their freedom.

He said terrorist, fuel smuggler, Osama Juwaili, was recruiting prisoners and convicts in criminal cases, including murder and theft, to fight against LNA forces.

Separately, commander of the LNA’s operations in the west, Major General al-Mabrouk Al-Ghazwi, announced the shooting down of six Turkish drones that were used against LNA forces.