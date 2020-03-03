چگونه بر استرس ناشی از شیوع کرونا غلبه کنیم؟

صحت انتخابات کدام حوزه‌ها تاییدشد؟

سرانجام بازی‌های لیگ برتر فوتبال ایران لغو شد

بازدید 402

Hamas thanks Russia for supporting Palestinian rights, rejecting US pro-Israel plan

During a visit to Russia, the head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau has praised Moscow for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۳۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۸ 03 March 2020

During a visit to Russia, the head of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement’s political bureau has praised Moscow for defending Palestinian rights and dismissing a pro-Israel proposal devised by the US on the Middle East conflict.

At a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Monday, Ismail Haniyeh said that Russia has a long history of backing the Palestinian cause.

According to a press release on the Hamas website, Haniyeh “thanked Russia for supporting the Palestinian rights at different regional and international platforms.”

“He also expressed his appreciation to Russia for its position towards [US President Donald] Trump’s deal, as rejecting the deal comes in line with the consensual stance of the Palestinian people,” it added.

Trump released his self-proclaimed “deal of the century” during an event at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on January 28.
Trump outlines contentious Palestine scheme, says Quds will be Israel’s ‘undivided capital’
The so-called ‘Vision for Peace’ bars Palestinian refugees from returning to their homeland, regards Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex West Bank settlements and the Jordan Valley.

All Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected the US scheme, which largely meets Israel’s demands while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders.

On February 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Trump’s proposal is not fully compliant with United Nations Security Council resolutions

Peskov further noted that the negative reaction of Palestinians to the US initiative “raises doubts over its viability.”

Elsewhere in his remarks during Monday’s meeting, Haniyeh stressed that Hamas supports all endeavors towards Palestinian reconciliation, saying he is ready to meet President Mahmoud Abbas along with the other Palestinian factions under the auspices of Russia, Egypt or both.
Lavrov, for his part, reiterated the importance of Palestinian unity and expressed Russia’s readiness to help Palestinians unite in order to stand strong against Washington’s scheme.

Moscow, he added, “rejects the deal and does not think it is a plan that achieves peace and security in the region.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Lavrov and Haniyeh had “held in-depth discussions on measures to restore Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, as well as on various aspects of developments in Gaza, including in the context of efforts taken towards a lasting and comprehensive settlement in the Middle East based on international law.”

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
palestine hamas russia hanieh lavrov
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده سید محمد میرمحمدی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!
امروز شنبه است، اما هیچ چیز عادی نیست / تحلیلی از آمار اعلام شده درباره کرونا در ایران / کیهان: سه گروهی که کرونا را فرصت می‌بینند ‏

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

اعلام آمادگی ۶ گروه جهادی طلاب برای حضور درمراکز درمانی/ترک نماز جمعه؛ فتوای آیت‌الله جوادی آملی در زمان اپیدمی کرونا/آئین اعتکاف لغو شد  (۱۴۴ نظر)

پاسخ سخنگوی وزارت بهداشت به سه ابهام بزرگ؛ از همزمانی اعلام ورود کرونا به کشور و مرگ مبتلایان تا تاخیر در واردات کیت تشخیص و چرایی میزان بالای جان باختگان  (۱۴۳ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042cD
tabnak.ir/0042cD