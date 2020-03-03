چگونه بر استرس ناشی از شیوع کرونا غلبه کنیم؟

صحت انتخابات کدام حوزه‌ها تاییدشد؟

سرانجام بازی‌های لیگ برتر فوتبال ایران لغو شد

بازدید 366

Two days after peace deal, Taliban ends truce

A deadly blast shattered a period of relative calm in Afghanistan on Monday and the Taliban ordered fighters to resume operations against Afghan forces just two days after signing a deal to usher in peace.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۳۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۸ 03 March 2020

A deadly blast shattered a period of relative calm in Afghanistan on Monday and the Taliban ordered fighters to resume operations against Afghan forces just two days after signing a deal to usher in peace.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack at a football ground in Khost in eastern Afghanistan, where three brothers were killed, officials told AFP.

The blast occurred around the same time the Taliban ordered fighters to recommence attacks against Afghan army and police forces, apparently ending an official "reduction in violence" that had seen a dramatic drop in bloodshed and given Afghans a welcome taste of peace.

The partial truce between the US, the insurgents and Afghan forces lasted for the week running up to the signing of the US-Taliban accord in Doha on Saturday, and was extended over the weekend.

"The reduction in violence... has ended now and our operations will continue as normal," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP.

"As per the (US-Taliban) agreement, our mujahideen will not attack foreign forces but our operations will continue against the Kabul administration forces." The Taliban's military commission circulated instructions for fighters to resume operations, according to a document that an insurgent provided to AFP.

Soon after, an Afghan army commander told AFP that the Taliban were attacking army positions in the northwest province of Badghis. At least one soldier was killed.

President Ashraf Ghani said Sunday he would continue the partial truce at least until talks between Afghan officials and the Taliban kick off, supposedly on March 10, though he angered the militants by rejecting a prisoner swap component in the deal.

Fawad Aman, a defence ministry spokesman, said Monday the government was "checking to see if (the truce) had ended".

The United States said it was unclear who was behind the blast at the football ground, and cautioned that an immediate halt to violence had not been expected.

"The Taliban is not a monolithic group, there's multiple terrorist organisations operating," General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, said in Washington.

"To think that (violence) is going to go to zero, immediately -- that's probably not going to be the case." The US has previously said it would defend Afghan partners if they come under attack.

The Doha deal includes a commitment to swap 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by the Afghan government in return for 1,000 captives, but Ghani said the US had no authority to negotiate such an exchange.

"Ghani's stand shows that the Americans hadn't done the groundwork before signing the agreement," a Taliban source in Pakistan said.

Analyst Michael Kugelman from the Wilson Center think-tank said he was not surprised the Taliban were on the offensive again.

"Remember, violence is leverage for the Taliban. It won't easily give it up," he tweeted.

"And now it's exploiting that leverage to strengthen its bargaining position going into the intra-Afghan dialogue, when (and if) it begins."

According to Khost police chief Sayed Ahmad Babazai, the blast at the football match killed three people and wounded 11 others.

"A motorcycle rigged with a bomb exploded," Babazai told AFP. Abdul Fatah Wakman, president of the Khost Football Federation, told AFP the three people killed were brothers.

Since the deal signing, the Taliban have been publicly claiming "victory" over the US.

Under the terms of the deal, foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul.

While supporters of the accord say it marks a critical first step toward peace, many Afghans fear it amounts to little more than a US capitulation that will ultimately see the insurgents return to power.

In the eastern province of Laghman, thousands of locals and jubilant Taliban fighters massed on Monday to celebrate what they called their "defeat of the US".

They also vowed to continue operations against the Afghan government until an "Islamic system" of government is restored. The Taliban ruled most of Afghanistan from 1996-2001 under an extreme interpretation of Islam.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
afghanistan taliban truce attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده سید محمد میرمحمدی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
امروز شنبه است، اما هیچ چیز عادی نیست / تحلیلی از آمار اعلام شده درباره کرونا در ایران / کیهان: سه گروهی که کرونا را فرصت می‌بینند ‏
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۴ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042bR
tabnak.ir/0042bR