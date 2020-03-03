Coronavirus: Germany, France, Britain to fly medical supplies to Iran

Germany, France, and Britain yesterday said they will be flying urgent medical supplies to Iran to help it combat the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed at least 66 lives in the country.

Germany, France, and Britain yesterday said they will be flying urgent medical supplies to Iran to help it combat the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed at least 66 lives in the country.

The supplies, which were expected to be delivered yesterday, include testing kits, protective equipment and gloves, a statement from the French Foreign Ministry said.

The three countries – the European signatories to the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme – said they will also be providing financial aid of almost 5 million euros ($5.6 million) via the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other UN agencies to combat the outbreak in Iran.

The virus started spreading through Iran last week, and by yesterday, 66 people were dead and 1,501 cases were confirmed, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said.

Raisi added that 291 people had recovered.

Iran has the most coronavirus cases in the Middle East, the most deaths outside of China – where the virus originated – and is in an ongoing state of economic crisis.

Iran’s parliament has been suspended until further notice amid the outbreak, and universities and schools nationwide have been closed, according to state media.

All public gatherings, including Friday prayers, have been cancelled to help curb the spread of the disease, the IRNA state news agency reported.