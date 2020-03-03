چگونه بر استرس ناشی از شیوع کرونا غلبه کنیم؟

صحت انتخابات کدام حوزه‌ها تاییدشد؟

سرانجام بازی‌های لیگ برتر فوتبال ایران لغو شد

بازدید 382

Coronavirus: Germany, France, Britain to fly medical supplies to Iran

Germany, France, and Britain yesterday said they will be flying urgent medical supplies to Iran to help it combat the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed at least 66 lives in the country.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۳۱۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۵ 03 March 2020

Germany, France, and Britain yesterday said they will be flying urgent medical supplies to Iran to help it combat the COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed at least 66 lives in the country.

The supplies, which were expected to be delivered yesterday, include testing kits, protective equipment and gloves, a statement from the French Foreign Ministry said.

The three countries – the European signatories to the 2015 deal on Iran’s nuclear programme – said they will also be providing financial aid of almost 5 million euros ($5.6 million) via the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other UN agencies to combat the outbreak in Iran.

The virus started spreading through Iran last week, and by yesterday, 66 people were dead and 1,501 cases were confirmed, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said.

Raisi added that 291 people had recovered.

Iran has the most coronavirus cases in the Middle East, the most deaths outside of China – where the virus originated – and is in an ongoing state of economic crisis.

Iran’s parliament has been suspended until further notice amid the outbreak, and universities and schools nationwide have been closed, according to state media.

All public gatherings, including Friday prayers, have been cancelled to help curb the spread of the disease, the IRNA state news agency reported.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
iran coronavirus britain germany france
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران توافق صلح نقص ایمنی بدن سیامند رحمان نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده سید محمد میرمحمدی
واکنش طارمی به انتشار عکس خصوصی‌اش با سحرقریشی
نامه کروناییِ احمدی‌نژاد به دبیر کل سازمان ملل / ماجرای اقامه نماز سردار سلیمانی در کاخ کرملین / نماینده مجلس: یک هفته است نتوانسته ام ماسک و الکل گیر بیاورم!
بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه
مجری «ساعت خوش» درگذشت
خبر خوش سازمان بهداشت جهانی درباره ویروس کرونا
عضو مجمع تشخیص مصلحت بر اثر کرونا درگذشت
علت فوت پرستار جوان گیلانی اعلام شد
هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!
افراد معروفی که در دام کرونا افتادند
هشدار شدیداللحن فرماندهی ارتش سوریه به ترکیه / حمله راکتی به منطقه مجاور سفارت آمریکا در بغداد / سرنگونی سه فروند پهپاد ارتش ترکیه در ادلب/ انصراف محمد توفیق علاوی از تشکیل کابینه عراق
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
وقتی یک قاضی جرم، مجرم و اوضاع کرونایی جامعه را به خوبی می‌شناسد!
امروز شنبه است، اما هیچ چیز عادی نیست / تحلیلی از آمار اعلام شده درباره کرونا در ایران / کیهان: سه گروهی که کرونا را فرصت می‌بینند ‏
پزشکی که ۴ سال قبل درباره «کرونا» هشدار داده بود!

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عملکرد پزشکان و کادر درمانی بیمارستان‌ها را در زمان شیوع کرونا چگونه ارزیابی می‌کنید؟  (۲۶۲ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: تعطیلی فریضه الهی نماز جمعه توجیهی ندارد / پمپئو مدعی پیشنهاد کمک به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا شد  (۲۳۵ نظر)

بیانیه مرکز مستشاری ایران در سوریه خطاب به دولت و ارتش ترکیه / نخستین واکنش ترامپ به امضا توافق صلح با طالبان / اعزام کاروان بزرگ نظامی ترکیه به شمال غرب سوریه / درخواست شخصیت‌های ترکیه برای پایان دخالت اردوغان در سوریه  (۲۲۰ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۷۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۵۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۸۵ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۱۹۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۵۰۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۶۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۵۲۳ مورد جدید و بی اطلاعی از آمار‌های استانی!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رونمایی وزیر بهداشت از طرح بسیج ملی مقابله با کرونا؛ تدارک ۳۰۰ هزار اکیپ برای رفتن به در منازل  (۱۶۹ نظر)

هشدار اروپا درباره وقوع جنگ تمام عیار جهانی در ادلب / تلاش آمریکا برای برگرداندن تحریم‌های تسلیحاتی علیه ایران / حمله ارتش ترکیه به مواضع حزب الله در سوریه / اعزام تیمی از متخصصان چینی به ایران برای مقابله با کرونا  (۱۵۵ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۹۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۵ تن رسید/ کشف ۳۴ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۵۱ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042bP
tabnak.ir/0042bP