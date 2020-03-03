Democrat Beto O'Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats’ presidential nomination, as moderate Democrats rallied around the former vice president to strengthen his challenge to front-runner Bernie Sanders.
کد خبر: ۹۶۳۳۰۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 03 March 2020
