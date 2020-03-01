Iran’s top anti-narcotic chief to attend CND confab.

Secretary-General of Iran’s Drugs Control Headquarters General Eskandar Momeni left Tehran for Vienna on Sunday to attend the 63rd session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND).

Secretary-General of Iran’s Drugs Control Headquarters General Eskandar Momeni left Tehran for Vienna on Sunday to attend the 63rd session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND).

The three-day event will be held at the United Nations Office at Vienna on March 12-14.

Momeni will present Iran's comprehensive measures in the fight against and drug trafficking.

He will also hold separate meetings with the senior officials from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), as well as the representatives of the participating countries in the event.

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs is one of the functional commissions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and is the central drug policy-making body within the United Nations system.a