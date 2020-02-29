Australia Reports New Virus Case in Woman Who Returns from Iran

“She saw a number of clients each for brief interactions, so we believe the risk is incredibly low,” Young said on Saturday. The woman developed some symptoms for coronavirus a couple of days after returning from Iran, Young said.

Australia reported another case of coronavirus after a woman who returned to the northern state of Queensland from Iran tested positive.

The 63-year-old beautician is in a stable condition and is in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital, where she was admitted after feeling unwell at work on Thursday. Health officials are trying to track down up to 40 clients she treated that day, said the state’s chief health officer, Jeannette Young. The risk of human-to-human transmission is low, said Queensland Minister for Health, Steven Miles.

“She saw a number of clients each for brief interactions, so we believe the risk is incredibly low,” Young said on Saturday. The woman developed some symptoms for coronavirus a couple of days after returning from Iran, Young said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this week said the risk of a pandemic was “very much upon us” as he activated emergency measures that will allow health screening at borders and stockpiling of medical equipment.

There have now been nine people in Queensland confirmed with coronavirus, including three from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship in Japan, according to the state government.