اروپایی‌ها چگونه کرونا را مهار می‌کنند؟

آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟

مهدهای کودک تهران تا دوشنبه تعطیل است

بازدید 668

US postpones southeast Asian leaders’ meeting due to virus

The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday.
کد خبر: ۹۶۲۴۸۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۲۹ 29 February 2020

The United States has postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus, a senior Trump administration official said Friday.

President Donald Trump had invited the leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations to meet in the U.S. this year after he skipped their annual meeting last year, which was held in Thailand. Trump sent national security adviser Robert O’Brien to the meeting in his place.

A senior Trump administration official said the U.S. had consulted with its ASEAN partners before it made the “difficult decision” to postpone the Las Vegas meeting. Trump would have been expected to attend.

The administration official said the U.S. values its relationships with the nations of the region, and “looks forward to future meetings.” The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the White House had yet to announce the postponement.

The decision was first reported Friday by Reuters.

ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Together, they make up a fast-growing regional market of nearly 650 million people.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
usa southeast asia visit coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران آیت الله خسروشاهی پنومونی محمد علی رمضانی ادلب معصومه ابتکار نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده
تصویر اثرگذار از دو پرستار در مرز قرنطینه بیمارستان
فوتبالیست معروف کرونا گرفت
واکنش‌ها به گفت‌وگوی جنجالی فتاح در صدا و سیما / توجیه شکست اصلاح طلبان در انتخابات مجلس از زبان محجوب / توصیه‌های کرونایی ضرغامی / نماینده مجلس به بیست سال حبس محکوم شد؟
هشدار درباره ضدعفونی سطوح با الکل صنعتی
محصولی که با جهش ۱۰۰ درصدی، رکورددار گرانی تا پایان بهمن ماه شد
عکس جالب از اتوبوس‌های تهران عکس‌روز «گاردین» شد
عذرخواهی کانادا؛ انتقال دهنده کرونا ایرانی نبود / تقدیر آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی از تلاش پزشکان و پرستاران در مبارزه با کرونا / شورای ائتلاف عملکرد نمایندگان اصولگرا را رصد خواهد کرد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟
قیمت دلار به این دلیل به زودی کاهش می‌یابد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۴۴ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به هفت استان دیگر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر
خبر خوش برای بازنشستگان نیروهای مسلح
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 8 اسفند 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران تر شد
شرط موافقت مجلس با تعطیلی مدارس و دانشگاه‌ها

۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس/ قالیباف، میرسلیم و آقاتهرانی نفرات اول تا سوم/ فردا صبح نتیجه انتخابات در تهران اعلام می‌شود  (۷۹۹ نظر)

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

آمار نهایی انتخابات مجلس در تهران اعلام شد + اسامی/ هر 30 عضو «لیست وحدت» راهی مجلس شدند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۸ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۴۳ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که بعدِ ۲۰ سال از حضور در مجلس بازماند / رکورددار بالاترین رأی در انتخابات مجلس تهران کیست؟ / توصیه روحانی به نمایندگان جدید مجلس / رکورد حضور زنان در مجلس یازدهم می‌شکند؟  (۲۳۴ نظر)

وقتی کشور‌های همسایه، آمار‌های کرونایی را زیر فرش قایم می‌کنند!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

ترکان: اصلاح‌طلبان در هر حالتی به اصولگرایان می‌باختند / تذکر به روحانی به خاطر کاهش سهمیه کارت‌های سوخت / انتقاد آذر منصوری از نماینده قم: چرا تا امروز سکوت کردید؟  (۲۱۷ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ایران در لیست سیاه ‏FATF ‎‏ یعنی چه؟ / مردم با انتخابات قهر نکردند / مدیرمسئول کیهان: با تفنگ خالی ‏FATF‏ تهدید نکنید! ‏  (۱۵۲ نظر)

میزان مشارکت مردم در انتخابات بیش از ۴۲ درصد بود/ ۲۴.۵ میلیون تن از مردم رأی دادند/ ۲۶ درصد تهرانی‌ها در انتخابات مشارکت کردند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042Ny
tabnak.ir/0042Ny