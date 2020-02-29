اروپایی‌ها چگونه کرونا را مهار می‌کنند؟

آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟

مهدهای کودک تهران تا دوشنبه تعطیل است

بازدید 670

Mahathir or Muhyiddin? Bersatu sees split in choice of Malaysia's PM

Malaysia's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 29) found itself split between founding chairman Mahathir Mohamad and president Muhyiddin Yassin, as the two politicians drew their knives out for each other amid a tussle for the country's highest post.
کد خبر: ۹۶۲۴۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ اسفند ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۲۸ 29 February 2020

Malaysia's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 29) found itself split between founding chairman Mahathir Mohamad and president Muhyiddin Yassin, as the two politicians drew their knives out for each other amid a tussle for the country's highest post.

A series of U-turns by the party leadership on Saturday morning started with Tun Dr Mahathir's statement saying that he had the numbers to form the government, followed by Pakatan Harapan's declaration that the coalition fully supported the 94-year-old politician.

Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya then issued a statement saying that "the only individual with the absolute power to lead the party" was Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir.

He added that all "party actions and directions" must be based on Dr Mahathir's decision. However, just minutes later, the statement was retracted.

This was quickly followed by another statement by Tan Sri Muhyiddin stating that Dr Mahathir had resigned as chairman on Monday (Feb 24), and that Mr Muhyiddin himself was acting chairman.

This despite a previous statement by the party on Thursday that Dr Mahathir's resignation had been rejected by the party leadership.

Mr Marzuki has since reissued a fresh statement on Saturday, affirming that Dr Mahathir remains as Bersatu chairman.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq had tweeted that "this is not about party or majority. This is about identity and integrity", indicating that he was against Mr Muhyiddin's attempts to form a backdoor government. Mr Saddiq was seen photographed with Dr Mahathir in a meeting on Saturday morning with PH leaders.

گزارش خطا
اشتراک گذاری
برچسب ها
malaysia mahatir mohamad muhayiddin
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
کروناویروس کرونا در ایران آیت الله خسروشاهی پنومونی محمد علی رمضانی ادلب معصومه ابتکار نمازهای ماه رجب انواع ماسک و روش استفاده
تصویر اثرگذار از دو پرستار در مرز قرنطینه بیمارستان
فوتبالیست معروف کرونا گرفت
واکنش‌ها به گفت‌وگوی جنجالی فتاح در صدا و سیما / توجیه شکست اصلاح طلبان در انتخابات مجلس از زبان محجوب / توصیه‌های کرونایی ضرغامی / نماینده مجلس به بیست سال حبس محکوم شد؟
هشدار درباره ضدعفونی سطوح با الکل صنعتی
محصولی که با جهش ۱۰۰ درصدی، رکورددار گرانی تا پایان بهمن ماه شد
عکس جالب از اتوبوس‌های تهران عکس‌روز «گاردین» شد
عذرخواهی کانادا؛ انتقال دهنده کرونا ایرانی نبود / تقدیر آیت‌الله وحید خراسانی از تلاش پزشکان و پرستاران در مبارزه با کرونا / شورای ائتلاف عملکرد نمایندگان اصولگرا را رصد خواهد کرد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر
آیا مدارس تهران فردا شنبه ۱۰ اسفند تعطیل است؟
قیمت دلار به این دلیل به زودی کاهش می‌یابد
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۱۳۹ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۹ تن رسید/ کشف ۴۴ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به هفت استان دیگر
آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر
خبر خوش برای بازنشستگان نیروهای مسلح
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز پنجشنبه 8 اسفند 98/ دلار در صرافی بانکی گران تر شد
شرط موافقت مجلس با تعطیلی مدارس و دانشگاه‌ها

۳۰ کاندیدای ائتلاف اصولگرایان پیشتاز انتخابات مجلس/ قالیباف، میرسلیم و آقاتهرانی نفرات اول تا سوم/ فردا صبح نتیجه انتخابات در تهران اعلام می‌شود  (۷۹۹ نظر)

تست ابتلای معاون وزیر بهداشت به ویروس کرونا هم «مثبت» شد/ حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم؛ حتما کرونا را شکست می‌دهیم  (۳۰۲ نظر)

به نظر شما آیا مطابق گفته‌های رئیس‌جمهور، شرایط برای ازسرگیری روال عادی «از شنبه» وجود دارد؟  (۲۹۱ نظر)

آیا شما موفق به تهیه ماسک و مایع ضدعفونی کننده شده‌اید؟/ چقدر آگاهی‌بخشی درباره کرونا در رفتارهای این روزهای شما موثر بوده؟/ اقدامات دستگاه‌های مسئول در مواجهه با شیوع کرونا را چگونه بررسی می‌کنید؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

آمار نهایی انتخابات مجلس در تهران اعلام شد + اسامی/ هر 30 عضو «لیست وحدت» راهی مجلس شدند  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۶۱ تن و جان باختگان به ۱۲ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۸ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۴۳ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که بعدِ ۲۰ سال از حضور در مجلس بازماند / رکورددار بالاترین رأی در انتخابات مجلس تهران کیست؟ / توصیه روحانی به نمایندگان جدید مجلس / رکورد حضور زنان در مجلس یازدهم می‌شکند؟  (۲۳۴ نظر)

وقتی کشور‌های همسایه، آمار‌های کرونایی را زیر فرش قایم می‌کنند!  (۲۲۵ نظر)

ترکان: اصلاح‌طلبان در هر حالتی به اصولگرایان می‌باختند / تذکر به روحانی به خاطر کاهش سهمیه کارت‌های سوخت / انتقاد آذر منصوری از نماینده قم: چرا تا امروز سکوت کردید؟  (۲۱۷ نظر)

مردم به شایعات توجه نکنند؛ تصمیمی برای قرنطیه شهرها نداریم/ دو، سه هفته برای شکست‌ دادن «کرونا» زمان لازم است  (۲۰۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۳۸۸ تن و جان باختگان به ۳۴ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۴۳ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به دو استان دیگر  (۲۰۲ نظر)

جبهه پایداری، قالیباف را انقلابی نمی‌داند؟ / ورود شورای عالی امنیت ملی به اظهارات عجیب نماینده قم / هشدار محبیان درباره چالش خطرناک مجلس آینده با دولت / نظر مراجع تقلید درباره سفر به قم  (۱۷۸ نظر)

آمار مبتلایان «کووید-۱۹» به ۲۴۵ تن و جان باختگان به ۲۶ تن رسید/ کشف ۱۰۶ مورد جدید و تایید رسیدن بیماری به چهار استان دیگر  (۱۶۹ نظر)

ایران در لیست سیاه ‏FATF ‎‏ یعنی چه؟ / مردم با انتخابات قهر نکردند / مدیرمسئول کیهان: با تفنگ خالی ‏FATF‏ تهدید نکنید! ‏  (۱۵۲ نظر)

میزان مشارکت مردم در انتخابات بیش از ۴۲ درصد بود/ ۲۴.۵ میلیون تن از مردم رأی دادند/ ۲۶ درصد تهرانی‌ها در انتخابات مشارکت کردند  (۱۵۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0042Nw
tabnak.ir/0042Nw