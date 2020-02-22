تکذیب مجدد خبر درگذشت محمدرضا شجریان

Death toll in China coronavirus outbreak reaches 2,347

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose Saturday to 2,347, according to that country’s National Health Commission.
The agency said there are 76,288 confirmed cases of the virus, now known as COVID-19, 11,477 of which are in critical condition.

More than 20,000 people have been discharged from hospitals after successfully recovering.

According to the latest reports, 109 people have died in the past 24 hours.

In an earlier statement, Chinese health authorities said the virus posed more of a risk to the elderly, men and people suffering from diseases.

It has spread to more than 20 other countries including the U.S., the U.K., Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

Many countries, including Turkey, have evacuated their citizens from the city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the virus – and other affected areas of China, placing them under quarantine and monitoring.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

