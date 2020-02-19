Zarif: We are facing US economic terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is facing US economic terrorism which is based on the illusions promoted by a group inside the US that has always lied to the government.

Talking to reporters at the end of cabinet's Wednesday morning session, Zarif referred to the 11th Majlis elections in Iran to be held this Friday and said: we are facing economic terrorism, this economic terrorism is based on the elusive notions by a group in the US that has always lied to its government.

He said that since the sanctions had been imposed, this group has told the US government that the sanctions would overthrow the Iranian government in just two or three months.

Zarif added: Still, an ignorant person like Mr. Pompeo tells Trump that the Iranian government will be overthrown within months, we know he is wrong and that the Iranian people favor their government though, now, each of us may have concerns about the election.

*** Election participation is the biggest boost to Iranian diplomacy to counter US policies

The top diplomat continued: "We all had another preference, maybe we thought that if more people were approved, more people would be likely to participate in the elections. But today is not the time for such discussions. Today is the time to tell the US that your maximum pressure policy has failed."

Zarif went on to comment on the effect of the bigger public participation in Iran's foreign policy and said: If we want to strengthen our foreign policy so that they could work with more vigorously to foil sanctions, then we have to force bring the US to the negotiation table; not for bilateral talks but the negotiations which America abandoned, namely the one with 5+1.

He further stressed that at the present juncture the best way to defend the country is to participate in the upcoming elections.