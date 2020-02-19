رئیس جمهور افغانستان مشخص شد

فرمانده کل سپاه: عین‌الاسد نقطه آغاز بود

مرگ مدیر بیمارستان ووهان چین براثر ویروس کرونا

بازدید 582

Zarif: We are facing US economic terrorism

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is facing US economic terrorism which is based on the illusions promoted by a group inside the US that has always lied to the government.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۲۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۶ 19 February 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is facing US economic terrorism which is based on the illusions promoted by a group inside the US that has always lied to the government.

Talking to reporters at the end of cabinet's Wednesday morning session, Zarif referred to the 11th Majlis elections in Iran to be held this Friday and said: we are facing economic terrorism, this economic terrorism is based on the elusive notions by a group in the US that has always lied to its government.

He said that since the sanctions had been imposed, this group has told the US government that the sanctions would overthrow the Iranian government in just two or three months.

Zarif added: Still, an ignorant person like Mr. Pompeo tells Trump that the Iranian government will be overthrown within months, we know he is wrong and that the Iranian people favor their government though, now, each of us may have concerns about the election.

*** Election participation is the biggest boost to Iranian diplomacy to counter US policies

The top diplomat continued: "We all had another preference, maybe we thought that if more people were approved, more people would be likely to participate in the elections. But today is not the time for such discussions. Today is the time to tell the US that your maximum pressure policy has failed."

Zarif went on to comment on the effect of the bigger public participation in Iran's foreign policy and said: If we want to strengthen our foreign policy so that they could work with more vigorously to foil sanctions, then we have to force bring the US to the negotiation table; not for bilateral talks but the negotiations which America abandoned, namely the one with 5+1.

He further stressed that at the present juncture the best way to defend the country is to participate in the upcoming elections.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran united states trump zarif sanctions economic terrorism
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
قیام مردم تبریز دادگاه روح الله زم انتخابات افغانستان سپندارمذگان آزادراه تهران شمال رامین پرچمی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم
انتظار معجزه در بازار مسکن
جشنواره بی‌کارکرد مد و لباس فجر
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
رییس سازمان پزشکی قانونی: وزیر کشور می‌تواند آمار حوادث آبان ماه را اعلام کند / شهردار میبد در واکنش به مرگ یک کودک زباله‌گرد به وسیله سگ‌های بی‌صاحب: شهروندان از زباله گردی خودداری کنند
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
اعزام ده‌ها خودروی زرهی آمریکا از عراق به سوریه / جزئیاتی تازه از «دایره ایران» در طرح تحول ارتش اسرائیل/ ادامه پیشروی ارتش سوریه در حومه ادلب / تحرکات خطرناک آمریکایی‌ها در پایگاه عین الاسد
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۸۱ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041ny
tabnak.ir/0041ny