Israel regime to create new general position to counter Iran: report

The Israel regime's IDF on Tuesday announced significant changes to the makeup of its General Staff, including the wholesale creation of a new Iran-focused directorate and the restructuring of an existing department.
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۵۳ 19 February 2020

These changes, part of the military’s multi-year Momentum Plan, will go into effect this summer and have been approved by Naftali Bennett, IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman told reporters.

The General Staff made up of 24 brigadier and major generals will remain the same size, despite the creation of a new position on it.

Zilberman said a commander of this new directorate, to be known as the Strategy and Iran Directorate has not yet been chosen; though a selection committee is due to meet shortly. The actual formation of the unit will wait until a leader for it is chosen, he said.

The directorate will focus not only on the regime's efforts to counter Tehran but also on the development of the military’s larger strategies and international relations.

“We want someone to wake up every morning with Iran set above his highest joy,” Zilberman said.

“There are lots of new changes, someone needs to be responsible for this,” he added.

