رئیس جمهور افغانستان مشخص شد

فرمانده کل سپاه: عین‌الاسد نقطه آغاز بود

مرگ مدیر بیمارستان ووهان چین براثر ویروس کرونا

بازدید 593

China expels 3 Wall Street Journal reporters over 'discriminatory' column

The Chinese government blasted the newspaper's headline in an opinion column as racist. The move comes just a day after the US announced it would begin treating five Chinese news outlets as foreign embassies.
کد خبر: ۹۶۰۲۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۹ 19 February 2020

The Chinese government blasted the newspaper's headline in an opinion column as racist. The move comes just a day after the US announced it would begin treating five Chinese news outlets as foreign embassies.
China has revoked the press credentials of three reporters from The Wall Street Journal, following the publication of an opinion article titled "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia," the country's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The Journal reported that deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both US nationals, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, had been ordered to leave the country within five days.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang on Wednesday slammed the headline as being racist, and said the paper had refused to apologize or investigate those responsible.

"The editors used such a racially discriminatory title, triggering indignation and condemnation among the Chinese people and
the international community,'' he said.

The piece, written by Bard College professor Walter Russell Mead, called China's initial response to the new coronavirus outbreak "less than impressive" and referred to the Wuhan city government as "secretive and self-serving." The piece, published on February 3, "slandered the efforts of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to fight the epidemic," said Geng.
The move comes just a day after the United States announced it would begin treating five Chinese state-run news agencies, including Xinhua News and China Global Television network, the same as foreign embassies — a move that requires the outlets to register employees and US properties with the US State Department. Beijing slammed the new classification as "unreasonable and unacceptable."

Geng blasted the measure in a regular press briefing on Wednesday, saying: "The United States has always advertised freedom of the press, but it interferes with and obstructs the normal operation of Chinese media in the United States."

"We reserve the right to respond further to this matter."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china revokation journalist wall street journal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
قیام مردم تبریز دادگاه روح الله زم انتخابات افغانستان سپندارمذگان آزادراه تهران شمال رامین پرچمی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم
انتظار معجزه در بازار مسکن
جشنواره بی‌کارکرد مد و لباس فجر
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
رییس سازمان پزشکی قانونی: وزیر کشور می‌تواند آمار حوادث آبان ماه را اعلام کند / شهردار میبد در واکنش به مرگ یک کودک زباله‌گرد به وسیله سگ‌های بی‌صاحب: شهروندان از زباله گردی خودداری کنند
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
اعزام ده‌ها خودروی زرهی آمریکا از عراق به سوریه / جزئیاتی تازه از «دایره ایران» در طرح تحول ارتش اسرائیل/ ادامه پیشروی ارتش سوریه در حومه ادلب / تحرکات خطرناک آمریکایی‌ها در پایگاه عین الاسد
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۲۳ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۵۶ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۸۱ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

نماینده شوم، حکم اعدام روحانی را می‌گیرم/ شورای نگهبان تایید صلاحیت تعدادی از نمایندگان رد صلاحیت‌شده را تکذیب کرد/ میرسلیم: قالیباف سرلیست شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان نیست/ فردوسی‌پور: سورپرایز شبکه ۳ من نیستم  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041nt
tabnak.ir/0041nt