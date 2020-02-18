فرمانده کل سپاه: عین‌الاسد نقطه آغاز بود

مرگ مدیر بیمارستان ووهان چین براثر ویروس کرونا

تلفات کرونا به ۱۸۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 720

Iran, India finalize negotiations on preferential trade tariffs

In a meeting between Indian envoy to Tehran and head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, the two sides finalized talks on ratification of preferential tariffs on specific equipment needed for implementation of Iranian Chabahar Port project.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۹۳۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۱ 18 February 2020

In a meeting between Indian envoy to Tehran and head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, the two sides finalized talks on ratification of preferential tariffs on specific equipment needed for implementation of Iranian Chabahar Port project.
In this meeting, as well as development of mutual trade ties, the two sides finalized talks on ratification of preferential tariffs on specific equipment needed for implementation of Iranian Chabahar Port project besides financing supply of required machinery for the project, which is located on Iran’s coast along the Gulf of Oman and is backed by India to provide an alternative trade route between India and Afghanistan.
“Monetary and banking transactions have slowed down the implementation of Chabahar project but thanks to the held talks between Indian FM and with American officials and the US waivers, we are hopeful that the required machinery and equipment will arrive in Chabahar within one or two years,” the Indian envoy Gaddam Dharmendra said.
“Due to US sanctions, we are faced with some difficulties with purchasing Iranian oil, while two of Indian refineries are constructed to refine Iranian oil,” Dharmendra said, “The two refineries are running with low profit margin, presently."
He proposed that the Indian embassy in Tehran can prepare a list of Iranian products for the Indian market to ease exchange of goods between the two countries.
Gholamhossein Shafei, the chairman of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), for his part, underlined that Iran and India have to do their best not to let their mutual ties be undermined by the cruel US sanctions.
He also described that one of the barriers on the way of developing bilateral commercial ties is that Indian banks demand guarantees from Iranian tradesmen. He announced readiness of Exports Guarantee Fund of Iran for issuing the required guarantees.
In May 2016, India and Iran signed a bilateral agreement under which India would refurbish one of the berths at Shahid Beheshti Port, and reconstruct a 600-metre-long container handling facility at the port.
On January 15, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed mutual ties, trade and economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy and also collaboration in Chabahar port, as well as significant regional and international issues during their meeting.
On January 1, the Director-General of Sistan and Baluchestan Road Maintenance and Transportation Department General Ayyoub Kord said that import of basic goods via Chabahar Port registered a 238 percent growth in the nine months of the current year (March 21-Dec. 22) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.
He went on to say that Chabahar Port enjoys high capability and potential in unloading basic goods timely, adding, “with the increasing trend of loading and unloading operation of these types of goods, suitable ways have been provided for exporting products via this port.”
On February 2, the Indian government allocated some Rs 100 crore (i.e. one billion Rupee or above $14 million) for the strategic Chabahar Port project in southeastern Iran that gives India connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing Pakistan.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran india trade talk tariff
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر دادگاه روح الله زم آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
تغییر سنگ ‌قبر شهید قاسم سلیمانی مطابق وصیت‌نامه‌اش/ظریف: من و سردار سلیمانی توافق کرده بودیم به عربستان پیغام بفرستیم
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
دو روایت از موضع رییس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / انتقاد تند توکلی از شورای نگهبان به خاطر جنجال تاجگردون / اشتباه سیاسی ضرغامی از زبان خودش
نفخ؛ نشانه اصلی بیماری کبد چرب
این تانک، نماد پیشرفت نیروی زمینی ارتش شد
اولین تصویر از «هانی‌کرده» پس از ترخیص از بیمارستان
FATF حل نشد، ۵ میلیارد دلار ایران در عراق بلوکه شد
نخوردن غذا باعث کاهش وزن می‌شود؟
پیش‌بینی افزایش دستمزد کارگران در سال آینده
«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟
ایران هیچگاه با ضعف پای میز مذاکره نمی‌رود/ همه فشارهای آمریکا را پشت سر گذاشتیم و امروز شرایط بهتری داریم/ دولت در انتخابات مجلس هیچ لیستی ندارد/ رهبری دوبار با کناره‌گیری‌ام خیلی جدی مخالفت کردند

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۵۱۲ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۲۶۶ نظر)

با «رمز پویا» کنار آمده‌اید یا خیر؟  (۲۴۳ نظر)

«سامسونگ» رفت، «ال جی» رفت؛ چه آمد؟ چه بیاید؟  (۱۸۷ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۷۶ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

ماجرای درگذشت فرزند سردار سلیمانی / زاکانی میزان هزینه انتخاباتی‌اش را علنی کرد / نیش و کنایه بهزاد نبوی به شورای نگهبان / دل‌پُر سلیمی نمین از لیست‌ها  (۱۱۳ نظر)

کاندیداهای مجلس را با ده شرط حداقلی محک بزنید!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار جدید پنتاگون از تلفات نظامیان آمریکا در حمله موشکی ایران / درخواست چند کشور غربی برای خروج نظامیانشان از عراق / حمله قریب الوقوع ارتش ترکیه به ادلب / نشست امنیتی رئیس اطلاعات خارجی روسیه با حاکم دبی  (۱۰۷ نظر)

خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش  (۱۰۴ نظر)

اصولگرایان و اصلاح‌طلبان نتوانستند به وحدت برسند/ اصولگرایان با لیست «مداح، جبهه و ائتلاف» وارد انتخابات شدند؛ اصلاح‌طلبان با لیست «شورای هماهنگی و کارگزاران»!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041it
tabnak.ir/0041it