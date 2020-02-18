تلفات کرونا به ۱۸۰۰ نفر رسید

USA Democratic Senators Secretly Met Zarif at Munich

A group of Democratic senators held a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Jahad Zarif in Munich last week, alleges a new exclusive in The Federalist on Monday.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۰ 18 February 2020

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut and other Democratic senators had a secret meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif during the Munich Security Conference last week, according to a source briefed by the French delegation to the conference. Murphy’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment by press time.

A State Department official who spoke on background said that the State Department was not aware of any side meetings with Iranian officials that Murphy was engaged in.

The Munich Security Conference, an annual forum on international security policy, welcomes hundreds of world leaders each February. This year’s conference featured robust debate on the United States’ maximum pressure policy against Iran, China’s handling of the coronavirus and technology concerns, and the European alliance with the United States. Other Democrat senators at the conference included Sens. Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Former Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts also attended.

Both Murphy and Zarif spoke publicly during a two-hour session on Middle East policy, with Murphy and Zarif both fiercely criticizing U.S. policy.

