Germany releases detained Iranian

According to the announcement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Germany has released an Iranian citizen that was detained on the US order.

"Thanks to the conducted diplomatic negotiations and cooperation of the Iranian Judiciary and IRGC intelligence organization, Ahmad Khalili, the detained Iranian citizen was released last night," Abbas Mousavi said.

"Khalili, who was arrested due to accusations including circumvention of US sanctions against Iran and was to be transferred to the US, left Germany for Iran last night," he added.

Iranian FM Zarif, who was in Munich for 2020 conference, accompanied Khalili back home, he said.