Syria and Iran reiterate cooperation in the fight against terrorism

Syrian President Bashar Al Assad and Ali Laranjani, head of Iran's Advisory Council, reiterated on Sunday cooperating in the fight against terrorism during a meeting in Damascus.

They also reviewed the successes achieved by the Syrian Army and its allies in the war against terrorist organizations in Idlib and Aleppo, and exchanged congratulations on the issue since they managed to neutralize actions led by the US.

Al Assad stressed that countries hostile to the Syrian people are still trying to protect terrorists who take civilians as hostages and human shields, and granted that this cannot be allowed continuing at the expense of life, security and stability of citizens.

Meanwhile, Laranjani ratified his country's continued support for Syria in its efforts to eradicate terrorism, stressed the importance of the recent victory and expressed confidence in the ability of the Syrian people to complete the liberation of all their lands and that Syria recover its outstanding position in the region.