روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

Lavrov, Zarif, Borell Discuss Iran Nuclear Deal, Middle East Situation at Munich Security Conference

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal, as well as the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۳۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۲ 16 February 2020

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the Iran nuclear deal, as well as the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Syria, with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

"A discussion was held on the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] for the Iranian nuclear program. Some issues of Russian-EU relations were touched upon", the ministry said in a statement after a Saturday meeting between Lavrov and Borrell at the Munich Security Conference.

Borrell wrote on Twitter after the meeting that "as coordinator I remain committed to listen to all sides and keep the Nuclear Deal alive".

Lavrov’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also took place on the sidelines of the Munich conference on Saturday. The two foreign ministers discussed the strengthening of multifaceted Russian-Iranian cooperation, among other issues.

"An in-depth exchange of views also took place on a number of issues on the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), often referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by Iran, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the United States.

However, in May 2018, the United States pulled out of the agreement, which aimed to curb Iran’s nuclear activity, and re-introduced sanctions against Tehran – a move that triggered criticism from European countries.

Iran started to gradually reduce its JCPOA commitments in May 2019. In January of this year, the country’s government announced that it was discontinuing all remaining obligations under JCPOA.

However, Tehran said it was ready to return to fulfilling its obligations if sanctions were lifted and was going to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Germany, France and the United Kingdom have threatened to trigger the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism in order to press Iran to respect its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zarif lavrov borell munich security conference
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر کنفرانس مونیخ آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
متن کامل وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد
متن وصیت‌نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد/ سردار قاآنی: شهید سلیمانی قهرمان و فرمانده همیشه پیروز جبهه مقاومت بود/ هشدار فرمانده سپاه؛ آمریکا و اسرائیل خطا کنند هر دو را می‌زنیم

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۴۴۰ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۴۹ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041ZB
tabnak.ir/0041ZB