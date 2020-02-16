روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 394

Trump Thought Tehran Regime Would 'Collapse', Iran Notes Global Increase in Support - Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, has suggested that US President Donald Trump is misguided by confusing information, leading him to make poor choices in US foreign policy.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۳۳۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۸ 16 February 2020

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, has suggested that US President Donald Trump is misguided by confusing information, leading him to make poor choices in US foreign policy.

Zarif argued that Trump's 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was influenced by incorrect advice.

"President Trump has been convinced that we are about to collapse so he doesn't want to talk to a collapsing regime [...] I believe President Trump, unfortunately, does not have good advisers [...] He's been wanting for Iran to collapse since he withdrew from the nuclear deal", Zarif told a group of top defence officials and diplomats meeting in Germany, cited by AP.

Zarif suggested that the US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani on 3 January was a miscalculation by Trump that has resulted in a surge of regional support for Tehran, according to AP.

The unilateral abandonment of the JCPOA by the Trump administration sparked increased tension in the Middle East. Senior Iranian and US officials have over the last several months repeatedly claimed that Tehran and Washington are close to full-scale war.

Zarif candidly noted earlier that Trump must be blamed for putting both nations and the entire Middle East subcontinent on the brink of war.

The killing of top Iranian general Soleimain, under Trump's direction, alarmed many in the American political establishment that erratic moves by the US president could endanger national security.

The US House of Representatives and the US Senate earlier approved two separate resolutions in a bid to limit Trump's ability to conduct US military actions against Iran without gaining congressional authorization. The first - concurrent resolution H.Con.Res.83, pursuant to a section of the War Powers Resolution of 1983 - was adopted by the US House in January and will not be presented to the US president for a signature.

The second document, approved by the US Senate on Thursday, is joint resolution S.J.Res.68 that has full legal force to curb Trump's war aspirations.

S.J.Res.68 has been sent to the US House for approval. The White House has issued a warning that it will veto the legislation.

Trump, who justified the assassination of Soleimani by claiming that the latter was an imminent threat to American assets abroad - complained that the Senate's move to limit his powers to wage war send's a "bad signal" to Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zarif trump munich security conference
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر کنفرانس مونیخ آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم شورای ائتلاف نیروهای انقلاب
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!
هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
ماجرای درگذشت فرزند شهید قاسم سلیمانی
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
متن کامل وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد
متن وصیت‌نامه سردار سلیمانی منتشر شد/ سردار قاآنی: شهید سلیمانی قهرمان و فرمانده همیشه پیروز جبهه مقاومت بود/ هشدار فرمانده سپاه؛ آمریکا و اسرائیل خطا کنند هر دو را می‌زنیم

«رای بی رای»‌ها بخوانند؛ مساله جدی است!  (۴۴۰ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

پیوستن یک خبرنگار دیگر صداوسیما در آلمان به شبکه سعودی  (۱۴۹ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

نامه تُند و تیز علی مطهری به آیت‌الله جنتی / جشن انتخاباتی آقای نماینده خبرساز شد / پیشنهاد قالیباف به اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به لیست واحد / سوال جالب زیباکلام از کارگزاران  (۱۲۲ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Z9
tabnak.ir/0041Z9