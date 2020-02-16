Rockets strike Iraqi base hosting US troops; no injuries

Small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday but caused no casualties and only minor damage, a U.S. military official said.

Small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday but caused no casualties and only minor damage, a U.S. military official said.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m., according to Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the U.S. military operation in Iraq.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. On Thursday, a mortar shell exploded in the K1 Iraqi military airbase in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. No casualties were reported, Iraqi security officials said.