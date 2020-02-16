Storm Dennis, Massive Bomb Cyclone, Hits United Kingdom

Across the United Kingdom, people are experiencing another weekend of strong winds, heavy rain and potential flooding as Storm Dennis hits the region.

Two people have died off the coast of southeast England, The Associated Press reports. Their bodies were recovered from the storm's rough seas.

The U.K. national meteorological service, known as the Met Office, issued several heavy rain warnings for areas of England and Wales.

"Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk," Steve Willington, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said in a statement.

Travel disruptions are also expected to increase. Hundreds of flights to and from Britain were canceled. Planes arriving earlier on Saturday faced tough landing conditions.

The Met Office also said that bus and train services are likely to be delayed or canceled. Difficult driving conditions and road closures are also expected.

The level of the River Ouse rises in York, North Yorkshire, on Saturday as Storm Dennis arrives. Experts have warned that conditions amount to a "perfect storm," with hundreds of homes at risk of flooding.

Storm Dennis is now one of the five strongest nontropical cyclones on record in the Northern Atlantic Ocean, according to The Washington Post.