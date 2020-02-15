Ilhan Omar's Ex-Husband Learned She Was Cheating on Him When He Walked In On PJ-Clad Lovers - Report

The families of Ilhan Omar and Ahmed Hirsi have reportedly reached a deal giving the US Congresswoman's ex-husband tens of thousands of dollars if he does not speak publicly about their split.

Rep. Ilhan Omar's former husband, Ahmed Hirsi, learned of her alleged affair with her chief fundraiser, Tim Mynett, when he walked in on the two of them, dressed in pyjamas, as they stayed at her apartment, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the paper, Hirsi discovered the truth last spring when he made a surprise visit to Omar's apartment in Washington, DC from Minnesota, where he was living with their three children.

Hirsi will be paid tens of thousands of dollars to keep silent about the breakdown, the report said, citing its sources.

Omar and Hirsi got engaged in 2002 and had a faith-based marriage. They had two children before splitting in 2008 and getting back together later and having their third child in 2012. In November 2019, months after her alleged affair with Mynett came to light, they were granted a divorce. A month later, Hirsi married nurse Ladan Ahmed, who had worked on Omar's election campaign.

Tim Mynett, whose fundraising company reportedly received more than half a million dollars from Omar's campaign last year, divorced his wife in December.

Omar has not commented on either her relationship with Mynett or the reason for her divorce from Hirsi.