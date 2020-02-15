روز مادر؛ مادران در کنار شهدا

آنهایی که محل مهر انتخاباتی‌شان پر شده است، چه کنند؟

شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

بازدید 178

Germany dismantles terror group planning to attack Muslims

German police have dismantled a far-right terrorist group that was planning to attack Muslims, asylum seekers and politicians, arresting 12 suspects, including one of its own officers.
کد خبر: ۹۵۹۱۳۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۴۴ 15 February 2020

German police have dismantled a far-right terrorist group that was planning to attack Muslims, asylum seekers and politicians, arresting 12 suspects, including one of its own officers.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office (GBA) said on Friday four of the suspects had founded a “terrorist organization” in September last year that aimed to “shake and eventually destroy the democratic system and social cohesion of the federal republic.”

The other eight men were arrested on suspicion of financially supporting the group and providing it with weapons, it added.

According to the prosecutors, the suspects held regular meetings and were contacting each other by phone and using messenger apps.

The GBA said, “For the purpose of creating conditions that resemble a civil war, attacks that were not yet concrete against politicians, asylum seekers and members of the Muslim faith were planned.”

The arrests followed raids on 13 locations in six German states, during which several weapons were found.

A source at the interior ministry in North-Rhine Westphalia state noted that a police officer previously suspended over suspicions he had links to the far-right was among those detained on Friday.

Germany has seen an increase in hate crimes in recent months, prompting the country to expand a crackdown on right-wing political violence in order to tackle the situation.

Citing a growing danger, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer in December announced 600 new posts across the federal police and domestic security services to track far-right extremist threats.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency estimates that the country is home to about 24,100 “right wing extremists,” almost half of whom are potentially violent.

Turkey's English-language newspaper Daily Sabah reported that the recent increase in hateful attacks and threats against mosques in Germany has raised concern among the targeted communities.

The daily cited the German Deutsche Welle as saying that some mosques across Germany received bomb threats on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Thursday, Aiman Mazyek, chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, called for higher security precautions. "We witness such incidents almost every week," he said.

During the course of 2019, at least a mosque or a Muslim institution or a religious representative in Germany was targeted in anti-Muslim attacks every other day, according to an inquiry by Germany's Left Party (Die Linke).

Meanwhile, the German Interior Ministry under the scope of the new "Attack Catalogue" said there have been 184 anti-Muslim attacks in 2019, including hate speech, threats, assault, vandalism and property damage.
The attacks come as the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is urging the parliament to take precautions against the "spread of Islam" in Germany

The resolution submitted by the AfD was discussed in the parliament on Thursday and has drawn wide criticism from the coalition and other parties.

Ulla Jelpke of Germany's Left Party slammed the AfD, saying that Germany's alleged "Islamicization threat" was the party's favorite illusion.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
germany muslims terrorism
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر ماهواره ظفر کروناویروس وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی آزادراه تهران شمال احمد صمدی انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
صف فروش خودرو با این خبر کلید خورد
واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
دلواپسی‌های آقای رییس‌جمهور ‏/ ارتباط کاندیدای معروف با زم/ زندگی در کره شمالی چگونه است؟
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
شهردار سابق تهران از انتخابات مجلس انصراف داد
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
دختر بازیگر معروف پا جای پدرش می‌گذارد
دستگیری پنج تن به اتهام فروش نفت ایران از سوی آمریکا / آغاز عملیات تامین امنیت مرز‌های مشترک عراق با اردن و سوریه واکنش پامپئو به پرتاب ماهواره ظفر توسط ایران/ انحلال کلاه آبی‌ها به دستور مقتدا صدر
چرا تتلو را به ایران تحویل ندادند؟
اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Vx
tabnak.ir/0041Vx