شمار تلفات ویروس کرونا به بیش از ۱۵۰۰ نفر رسید

انتقاد سخنگوی وزارت خارجه از خروج ال‌جی و سامسونگ

پنج فیلم مهم سینمای ایران برای سال 1399

بازدید 426

15 children killed in Haiti orphanage fire

At least 15 children were killed when a fire swept through a Haitian children's home run by a Pennsylvania-based religious nonprofit group, officials said Friday. Rose-Marie Louis, a child-care worker at the home, said that the fire began around 9 p.m. Thursday and firefighters took about 90 minutes to arrive.
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۹۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۳ 15 February 2020

At least 15 children were killed when a fire swept through a Haitian children's home run by a Pennsylvania-based religious nonprofit group, officials said Friday. Rose-Marie Louis, a child-care worker at the home, said that the fire began around 9 p.m. Thursday and firefighters took about 90 minutes to arrive.

About half of those who died were babies or toddlers and the others were roughly 10 or 11 years old, Louis said. The orphanage had been using candles for light due to problems with its generator and inverter, she said.

Late Friday afternoon, police raided another home also run by the Church of Bible Understanding and took away several dozen children in a bus over protests from employees. The fire happened at the group's orphanage in the Kenscoff area outside Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital.

"It could have been me," said Renadin Mondeline, a 22-year-old who lived in the home with her son, now 6, for about two years until she started making enough money as a street vendor to start renting her own place to live last year. "These little girls inside were just like my baby."

Rescue workers arrived at the scene on motorcycles and didn't have bottled oxygen or the ambulances needed to transport the children to the hospital, said Jean-Francois Robenty, a civil protection official. "They could have been saved,"′ he said. ″We didn't have the equipment to save their lives.″

The Associated Press has reported on a long-standing series of problems at the two children's homes run by the Church of Bible Understanding. "We are aware of the fire in the children's home in Haiti," said Temi J. Sacks, a spokesman for the group, which is based in Scranton, Pennsylvania. "It would be irresponsible for us to comment until after all the facts are in."

The Church of Bible Understanding lost accreditation for its homes after a series of inspections beginning in November 2012. Haitian inspectors faulted the group for overcrowding, unsanitary conditions and not having enough adequately trained staff.

Members of the religious group were selling expensive vintage building fixtures like banisters and chandeliers at high-end stores in New York and Los Angeles and using a portion of the profits to fund the homes.

The Associated Press in 2013 made an unannounced visit to the group's two homes, holding a total of 120 kids, and found bunk beds with faded and worn mattresses crowded into dirty rooms. Sour air wafted through the bathrooms and stairwells. Rooms were dark and spartan, lacking comforts or decoration.

The Church of Bible Understanding operates two homes for nearly 200 children in Haiti as part of a "Christian training program," according to its most recent nonprofit organization filing. It has operated in the country since 1977. It identifies the homes as orphanages but it is common in Haiti for impoverished parents to place children in residential care centers, where they receive lodging and widely varying education for several years but are not technically orphans.

"We take in children who are in desperate situations," the organization says in its tax filing for 2017, the most recent year available. "Many of them were very close to death when we took them in." The nonprofit reported revenue of $6.6 million and expenses of $2.2 million for the year.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
haiti children fire
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جشنواره موسیقی فجر ماهواره ظفر کروناویروس وصیت نامه سردار سلیمانی آزادراه تهران شمال انتخابات مجلس یازدهم
چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟
پشت پرده شهادت حاج قاسم سلیمانی؛ یک نشست محرمانه بین مقام ارشد ایرانی با مسئولان امارات
رابطه شرم آور ملکه ویکتوریا و خدمتکار هندی
صف فروش خودرو با این خبر کلید خورد
خودکشی دردناک مادر شیرازی بعد از کُشتن ۲ فرزندش
واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند
واکنش سردار نقدی به تهدید ترور سردار قاآنی
دلواپسی‌های آقای رییس‌جمهور ‏/ ارتباط کاندیدای معروف با زم/ زندگی در کره شمالی چگونه است؟
شهردار سابق تهران از انتخابات مجلس انصراف داد
پرسه زدن گرگ‌های گرسنه در خیابان‌های خلخال
دستگیری پنج تن به اتهام فروش نفت ایران از سوی آمریکا / آغاز عملیات تامین امنیت مرز‌های مشترک عراق با اردن و سوریه واکنش پامپئو به پرتاب ماهواره ظفر توسط ایران/ انحلال کلاه آبی‌ها به دستور مقتدا صدر
اعتراض قهرگونه سعید راد به انتخاب جواد عزتی! / بخشی از تماشاگران جشنواره فجر بولتن‌نویس‌ها هستند! / ده یا پانزده نفر دوست دارند بیش از هفت سیمرغ بگیرند
چرا تتلو را به ایران تحویل ندادند؟
اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف
بارش برف سنگین در رشت

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۳۱۴ نظر)

چرا حسن روحانی، رئیس جمهور ایران باید استعفا دهد؟  (۲۸۷ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۸۶ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۲۲۱ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

یک نماینده مجلس: مردان فاقد توانایی مالی ازدواج نکنند/ کفاشیان: دلیلی نداشت احمدی نژاد بخواهد به رختکن برود/مصباحی مقدم: اگر پول بخواهند، می‌گویم اسمم از لیست حذف شود /سردار حاجی‌زاده: امکان کنترل موشک‌های سوخت جامد در خارج از جو فراهم شد  (۲۰۳ نظر)

واکنش زاکانی به لیست انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف / مداح مشهور هم لیست می‌دهد / نسخه غرویان برای حضور ایرانی‌ها پایِ صندوق‌های رای / اصلاح‌طلبان با اجازه شورای عالی لیست می‌دهند  (۱۷۵ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی  (۱۴۳ نظر)

چهار دلیل برای اثبات آنکه پرتاب ماهواره «ظفر» شکست نخورد  (۱۲۴ نظر)

اصلاح‌طلبان در کدام شهر‌ها لیست نمی‌دهند؟ / به پیر به پیغمبر احمدی نژاد هیچ برنامه‌ای برای لیست دادن ندارد! / انتقادات تند طلایی از شورای ائتلاف  (۱۲۳ نظر)

دست‌نوشته حاج قاسم خطاب به برادرزاده‌اش / گنج نهفته ایران از دیدگاه رهبر انقلاب / آمار قطعی نمایندگان ردصلاحیت شده مجلس / واکنش وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به ادعا‌ها درباره فرمایشی بودن انتخابات  (۱۲۱ نظر)

امام جمعه موقت تهران: معدل کارایی جمهوری اسلامی بسیار بالاست/حسام‌الدین آشنا: راه نقد دولت‌ها نباید بسته شود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

هندوستان، عنوان «رستم و گرز» را از ایرانی‌ها گرفت! / خشم هندی‌ها از قهرمانی پهلوان مازندرانی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سخنگوی سپاه: سردار سلیمانی در ماجرای حوادث سال‌های ۷۸ و ۸۸ مسئولیتی نداشت/افروغ: مردم انقلاب نکردند که حرف خوب بشنوند/احمدی نژادی‌ها هم با لیست آمدند  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Ti
tabnak.ir/0041Ti