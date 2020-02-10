ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

نرخ مالیات بر عایدی املاک تعیین شد

وضعیت جوی کشور در ۲۲ بهمن چگونه خواهد بود؟

بازدید 476

India sets aside export ban in China amid virus outbreak, sends masks and gloves for medics

India has allowed the immediate export of at least two large consignments of protective clothing including masks to China setting aside the ban on the export of personal protection equipment imposed on February 1 amid the ongoing new coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak.
کد خبر: ۹۵۸۱۵۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۱ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۰۵ 10 February 2020

India has allowed the immediate export of at least two large consignments of protective clothing including masks to China setting aside the ban on the export of personal protection equipment imposed on February 1 amid the ongoing new coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) outbreak.

Indian officials are also in the process of clearing at least half-a-dozen more such consignments specifically for China, official sources in Beijing told the Hindustan Times.

These transactions will be done on a “commercial” basis between importers in China and manufacturers in India with the Indian government’s sanction.

Separately, the Indian embassy in Beijing has also reached out to the Chinese government through China’s foreign ministry to offer assistance in containing the NCP outbreak which has claimed over 900 lives and infected more than 40000 people until Sunday midnight.

This follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter to President Xi Jinping on Sunday in which he expressed solidarity with the Chinese people during the ongoing epidemic and offered New Delhi’s assistance to deal with the serious health emergency.

India, official sources added had sent about 40 boxes of protective clothing in the second Air India flight which was dispatched from New Delhi to Wuhan to evacuate Indians from Hubei.

The first two consignments which were “cleared on an ad hoc basis” contain at least 1.5 million masks.

The central Chinese province of Hubei, and its capital, Wuhan, the outbreak epicentre, are facing a severe shortage of protective equipment like masks, gloves and protective clothing.

Medical workers are facing a serious threat of being infected as a result.

Chinese importers had placed orders for protective clothing from India towards the end of January as NCP rapidly spread across the country.

The orders, however, were stalled after India banned the export of those goods on February 1.

“Exports of all varieties of personal protection equipment including clothing and masks used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and/or any other respiratory masks or any other personal protective clothing (including coveralls and N95 masks)...is hereby prohibited with immediate effect till further orders,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in the February 1notification.

No reason was given for the ban but it could have been a precautionary measure to ensure enough supplies if the infection spreads to India.

At a subsequent meeting chaired by the Cabinet secretariat, it was decided to waive the ban in a “case by case” basis, with a focus on China’s shortage of protective clothing.

A multi-member screening committee has been set up by India’s ministry of health to look into each such request before waiving the ban.

It was learnt that the requests from Chinese importers were the first ones to be considered.
Until late last week, China had publicly acknowledged that 21 countries and the United Nations Children’s Fund had donated epidemic prevention and control supplies to China.

Those countries were South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, Hungary, Belarus, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, spokesperson Hua Chunying said at an online press briefing.

India wasn’t mentioned in the list.

The US is said to have donated 18 tonnes and the EU around 12 tonnes of supplies to China so far.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india china coronavirus wuhan export ban
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی آیت الله طبرسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس ماهواره ظفر جایزه اسکار سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد
بازار خودرو ترمز برید
یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!
اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۵ نفره رسیدند/ چه چهره‌هایی در لیست نهایی اصولگرایان خواهند بود + اسامی
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
احمدی‌نژاد با چه ملاکی به کشور کفر، تعهد دو میلیارد دلاری داد؟ / آیت‌الله مکارم: با وجود مشکلات، قهر با صندوق عاقلانه نیست / بازداشت کلاهبرداران مدعی واسطه‌گری برای تایید صلاحیت
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
فردا در این استان‌ها ۱۳۰سانتی‌متر برف می‌بارد
ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۲۷۱ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۲۵۷ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

زندگی اصحاب‌کهفی ایرانیان: چگونه طی ده سال قیمت خودرو‌ها در ایران نزدیک به ۱۰۰۰ درصد افزایش یافت؟ /چرا هر سال حوالی شب عید، قیمت خودرو صعودی می‌شود؟ چرا پراید یک ساله قیمتش نزدیک به دو برابر شد؟  (۱۴۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ماهواره ایرانی «ظفر»، به فضا پرتاب شد/ پرتاب ظفر موفقیت آمیز نبود  (۱۳۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041G7
tabnak.ir/0041G7