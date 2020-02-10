Iran's consulate resumes activities in Najaf

Iranian consulate in Najaf has resumed its activities after about two months of a halt due to the ransack and arson attacks by rioters in November.

Iran’s consul-general in Najaf, Hamid Makarem, said the mission resumed its activities on the occasion of the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

According to him, the consulate currently offers multiple services, such as visa issuance, document verification and social affairs, while the consular affairs are being accomplished at Kosar International Hotel.

In late November, arsonists and rioters insinuated by the enemies of the two nations attacked the Iranian consulate in Najaf. Immediately after the incident, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammad Ali al-Hakim in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif apologized for the attacks, expressing the Iraqi government’s commitment to protecting Iranian diplomatic sites and diplomats.