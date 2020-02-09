ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 376

Movie Legend Jackie Chan Promises to Pay $140,000 for Coronavirus Vaccine

Since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to more than 25 countries, with over 780 confirmed deaths in Hubei Province alone and over 37,000 infected worldwide.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۸۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۴۶ 09 February 2020

Since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the virus has spread to more than 25 countries, with over 780 confirmed deaths in Hubei Province alone and over 37,000 infected worldwide.

Famous movie star Jackie Chan has vowed to pay 1 million yuan (almost $140,000) for developing a vaccine against the coronavirus that hit the Chinese city of Wuhan.

"Science and technology is key to overcoming the virus, and I believe many people have the same thought like me and hope that an antidote can be developed as soon as possible", the actor announced. "I have a 'naive' idea now. No matter which individual or organisation develops the antidote, I want to thank them with 1 million yuan".

Chan noted that his announcement is not about money, stressing that he doesn't want to see his compatriots "fighting a virus until some of them are dead when they should be enjoying life".

Jackie Chan promised 1M yuan (abt 145,000 usd) to the inventor of #coronavirus cure https://t.co/l9R7TiFkVe
— Irena Yu (@irinamow) February 8, 2020

​The movie star also said that he had donated money for medical masks and protective gear, needed in the country.

In the meantime, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global health emergency over the infection, dubbed "Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia" (NCP) by Beijing.

The new virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December 2019 and has since spread to more than 25 countries. Some 780 people have already succumbed to the disease in mainland China, while over 37,000 have been infected both in the country and beyond.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
coronavirus wuhan vaccine jackie chan
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۱۳۰ نظر)

یک سوال ساده؛ یک جواب تلخ: بروم مجلس فقط دزدی می‌کنم!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041Bd
tabnak.ir/0041Bd