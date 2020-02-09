ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 402

Cameroon elections dominated by boycott and separatist violence

Cameroon votes Sunday in polls overshadowed both by separatist violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and a partial opposition boycott.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۸۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۳۵ 09 February 2020

Cameroon votes Sunday in polls overshadowed both by separatist violence, which has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and a partial opposition boycott.
Elections for the central African country’s legislature and local councils are taking place for the first time in seven years, after two postponements.

Despite the delays, campaigning has been low key.

In the capital Yaounde, the few banners put up by the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (RDPC in its French initials) are barely more numerous than posters calling on people to pick up their litter.

The RDPC supports President Paul Biya, one of the world’s oldest and longest-serving leaders, who has ruled with a steely fist for 37 of his 86 years.

The main opposition party, the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) is refusing to field a single candidate.

Its leader, Maurice Kamto, spent nine months in jail after his defeat in 2018 presidential elections and is now abroad.

“We could have had a few seats in parliament and some town councillors, but how would that enable us to influence events in Cameroon?” Kamto said in an interview with AFP in Paris last month.

“I would have voted for the MRC but on Sunday I’m going to stay at home,” a young Yaounde voter, who gave his name as Xavier, told AFP.

The boycott will all but guarantee a crushing victory for the RDPC, which in the outgoing legislature had 148 out of 180 seats.

“Where’s the opposition?” was the whimsical question aired by a local RDPC chief, Augustin Tsafack, on the sidelines of a party rally in Yaounde.

The other large opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), which currently has 18 seats, will take part in Sunday’s vote, going back on a threat to snub it.

Violence

Cameroon is struggling with two conflicts.

In two English-speaking regions in the west, the armed forces are battling separatists who want to secede from the majority French-speaking country.

The 28-month conflict has claimed more than 3,000 lives and caused more than 700,000 people to flee, according to tolls compiled by NGOs.

“How can the state guarantee security for elections in the anglophone regions, given that some towns are now inaccessible by road?” an independent observer from one of these regions asked at a meeting of the electoral commission in Yaounde on Wednesday.

The SDF traditionally draws much of its support from the anglophone regions but now fears that it has been outflanked by the radicals—and says its candidates there have come under attack.

Similar worries are being voiced for the safety of polling stations in Cameroon’s Far North region, which has been battered by Boko Haram jihadists crossing from Nigeria.

The government on Friday announced that all of Cameroon’s borders would be closed until Monday, and shops and drink outlets had to close on polling day.

City power

Municipal elections will also take place, something that has excited most media interest given the seemingly inevitable outcome of legislative vote.

Some cities, including Douala, the country’s economic hub, could swing to the opposition, according to some forecasts.

City chiefs are to gain powers under measures taken in December to decentralise some authority out of Yaounde.

The reforms have been triggered by the anglophone crisis although they fall far short of meeting the separatists’ demands.

“The stakes (on Sunday) are local,” said Stephane Akoa, a researcher at the Paul Ango Ela think tank in Yaounde.

“Things are going to change,” he said. “Mayors who aren’t ready will pay the price.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
cameroon election separatist violence
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
جلیل محبی سامانه نما اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان قادر مولان پور سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
روحانی دستورتدوین لایحۀ همه‌پرسی را صادرکرده است
وقتی ماسک به لباس عروسی اضافه می‌شود
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران ـ دمشق از حمله جنگنده‌های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتور‌های آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره
زمان واریز یارانه بهمن مشخص شد

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۵۴ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۳۸ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

۳۰ شخصیت تایید صلاحیت شده اصلاح‌طلب در تهران+اسامی/ اصلاح طلبان لیست بدهند، این ۳۰ نفر را معرفی می کنند  (۲۰۴ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۹۹ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی  (۱۶۱ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۶۰ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

صدیقی: مشکلات اقتصادی کشور، نتیجه عملکرد همان کسانی است که با شعار آزادی حجاب انتخاب شدند/ علی دایی، احمدی‌نژاد را به رختکن راه نداد و اخراج شد/ واکنش مطهری به مناظره تاجزاده و محبی  (۱۳۰ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: شش مجتهد شورای نگهبان به اندازه وزن این آقایان نماز شب خوانده‌اند/سردار جلالی: اگر شورای نگهبان تخریب شود باید چهار یا هشت سال حسرت بخوریم /واعظی: باب مذاکره و گفت‌وگو را نبسته‌ایم  (۱۱۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0041BW
tabnak.ir/0041BW