Multiple U.S. troops killed and wounded in attack in Afghanistan

Multiple U.S. troops were killed and wounded in an attack in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, according to four U.S. military officials.

Earlier, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for American forces in Afghanistan, said that U.S. and Afghan forces "conducting an operation in Nangarhar province were engaged by direct fire" on Saturday.

"We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available," Leggett said.