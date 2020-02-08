Facebook's Twitter accounts hacked, OurMine claims responsibility

Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.

The Twitter accounts for Facebook and for its messaging app Messenger both posted a message reading "Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter."

The tweet then listed an e-mail address to contact "to improve your account's security."

In a statement on Friday night, Twitter and Facebook said the accounts were "briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access."

A Twitter spokesperson said that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

The OurMine group has been linked to hacks of the Twitter accounts of the National Football League and sports broadcaster ESPN in January, as well as a hack of The New York Times' Twitter account. Details on the group, which has been in operation since at least 2014, remain scarce.