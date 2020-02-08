ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 906

Facebook's Twitter accounts hacked, OurMine claims responsibility

Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۵۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۴ 08 February 2020

Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.Two of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were hijacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.

The Twitter accounts for Facebook and for its messaging app Messenger both posted a message reading "Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better than Twitter."

The tweet then listed an e-mail address to contact "to improve your account's security."

In a statement on Friday night, Twitter and Facebook said the accounts were "briefly hacked but we have secured and restored access."

A Twitter spokesperson said that the accounts were hacked through a third-party platform.

The OurMine group has been linked to hacks of the Twitter accounts of the National Football League and sports broadcaster ESPN in January, as well as a hack of The New York Times' Twitter account. Details on the group, which has been in operation since at least 2014, remain scarce.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
facebook twitter hacking
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
استیضاح ترامپ نانسی پلوسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!
ظروفی که برای پخت غذا مناسب ترند
راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
همایش نسل سلیمانی‌ها با حضور دختر سردار
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
چشمان دختر اوکراینی،سوژه کاربران فضای‌مجازی
زمان‌پرداخت و رقم‌عیدی بازنشستگان تأمین اجتماعی
تصویری از دانشجویان ایرانی مقیم ووهان در هواپیما

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۲۰ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ با تبرئه از دو اتهام از استیضاح نجات یافت  (۸۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/004161
tabnak.ir/004161