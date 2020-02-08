ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

پیش‌بینی بارش ۳۰ سانتیمتری برف در کرج

بازدید 321

Coronavirus puts a bump in China’s belt and road investment plan

Major projects under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure development scheme held up as Chinese workers face obstacles getting back into Pakistan, Bangladesh
کد خبر: ۹۵۷۵۱۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 08 February 2020

 

Major projects under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure development scheme held up as Chinese workers face obstacles getting back into Pakistan, Bangladesh

But deadly virus unlikely to derail China’s connectivity ambitions, as host nations need its money too much, observers say.

 

China’s ambitious trade and infrastructure development plan could be the latest victim of the deadly coronavirus outbreak that is spreading from China to the rest of the world.

 

Since the contagion was first reported at the end of last year, many countries have imposed entry restrictions on Chinese visitors, including several that are host mega projects being built under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh-China Power, the joint venture company behind a US$2.5 billion power plant under development near the port of Payra – about 320km (200 miles) due south of Dhaka – said the commissioning of the project had been delayed because the Chinese workers who had gone home for the Lunar New Year holiday had been unable to re-enter Bangladesh.

Acting managing director Khurshedul Alam said it was unclear when the work, which was planned for this week, would now be carried out.

“We can’t do the post-test-run maintenance as some workers are stuck in China in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic,” he was quoted as saying in a report by Bangladeshi newspaper The Business Standard.

He said he hoped operations at the 1,320 megawatt plant – where about half the 6,000 workers are Chinese – would get back to normal later this month.

Meanwhile, Obaidul Quader, Bangladesh’s minister for road transport and bridges, said that work on the country’s largest ever infrastructure development – a US$1.1 billion road and rail bridge across the Padma River – was also under threat.

The project, being built by China Major Bridge Engineering Company, would face delays if the coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen, The Daily Star, Bangladesh’s main English-language newspaper, quoted him as saying at a press conference on Wednesday.

Dewan Abdul Quader, executive engineer and project manager on the Padma Bridge scheme, said that about 330 of the 980 Chinese workers involved on it were effectively stuck in China, while those already in Bangladesh were unable to leave.

Authorities in Dhaka stopped issuing on-arrival visas to Chinese visitors on Sunday and said that all Chinese citizens applying for regular visas would be required to provide medical certificates.

As of Saturday morning, there were more than 34,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 700 deaths in mainland China, and two deaths elsewhere in the world.

There have been similar problems in Pakistan which is another major collaborator on China’s infrastructure development plans.

Last week, Asad Umar, Pakistan’s minister for planning and development, was quoted by local newspaper The Nation, as saying that the US$62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a central component of the broader belt and road scheme, could face delays if the coronavirus outbreak became a prolonged issue.

However, Yao Jing, China’s ambassador in Pakistan, said projects would not be halted by the outbreak and that officials would make sure all workers were monitored daily for any sign of infection.

Despite Yao’s comments, observers said there was a high chance of both belt and road and CPEC projects being delayed.

“There might be disruptions, especially if there are restrictions on the entry of workers, as most belt and road projects are built with Chinese labour,” said Nadege Rolland, a senior fellow at the National Bureau of Asian Research, a US-based think tank.

W. Gyude Moore, a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development in Washington, said the proximity of Bangladesh and Pakistan to China might have worked against them.

“Because they are much closer to China, more Chinese workers are likely to have gone home for the Lunar New Year,” he said.

“Chinese workers on projects in Africa will have also made the trip, but the distance and cost of travel means there would have been fewer of them.”

Rolland said there was also the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak would stoke anti-China sentiment in countries hosting Beijing-funded projects, where Chinese workers were often regarded as stealing local jobs.

“It’s possible it will feed prejudices and increase animosity towards Chinese workers,” she said.

Despite the temporary setbacks, Moore said it was unlikely there would be any long-term problems with the belt and road plan as many nations, especially in Africa, were in desperate need of Chinese investment.

“Few other partners with the necessary resources and expertise are willing to provide large-scale infrastructure at the prices China offers,” he said.

“But that doesn’t mean host nations are not concerned. Most African countries have weak health systems and can’t afford an outbreak like this,” he said.

“Many have started taking preparatory steps, but it would be a shock if the virus changed African policy towards China.

“Coronavirus or not, China will remain the partner of choice.”

 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china belt and road coronavirus
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
استیضاح ترامپ نانسی پلوسی اسکوچیچ دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
آخرین اخبار

موسیقی متن فیلم ارباب حلقه‌ها: یارانه حلقه ؛ هاوارد شور

تکلیف مدارس برای کلاس جبرانی تعطیلی آلودگی هوا

دستگیری قاتل فراری در دزفول

۶ تغییر در طرح ترافیک سال ۹۹

نیکی کریمی در نشست خبری «آتابای» در مقام کارگردان

ایران بزرگ‌ترین تولیدکننده زعفران در جهان

پزشک افشاگر ویروس کرونا درگذشت

سر مرگ و زندگی مردم شوخی نکنید

ماهواره بر سیمرغ در پایگاه فضایی امام خمینی آماده شد

ویدیو جدید از محل شهادت سپهبد سلیمانی در عراق

نجات مسافران هواپیمای تهران-دمشق از حمله جنگنده های اسرائیل/نامه ۱۰۷ نماینده دموکرات به ترامپ در مخالفت با معامله قرن/ فشار سناتورهای آمریکایی برای بستن حساب‌های مسئولان ایرانی در توئیتر/نشست محرمانه قریب‌الوقوع میان نتانیاهو و محمدبن سلمان در قاهره

انتقاد از رد صلاحیت داوطلبان ورود به مجلس خبرگان

ملاک رد صلاحیت‌ها عدم شرکت در نماز جماعت نیست

کاهش ۱۸ درجه ای دمای هوا در خوزستان

نزاع دسته‌جمعی در نوشهر مازندران یک کشته گرفت

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!
ظروفی که برای پخت غذا مناسب ترند
راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا
مجید انصاری انصراف می‌دهد؟ / کنایه مطهری به شورای نگهبان / عملیات عین‌الاسد به آمریکایی‌ها اطلاع داده شده بود؟ / واکنش عباس عبدی به نطق آیت الله علم‌الهدی
بیشترین عیدی آخر سال به حساب چه کسی واریز می‌شود؟
واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی
همایش نسل سلیمانی‌ها با حضور دختر سردار
تمجید ژنرال کهنه کار آمریکایی از سردار سلیمانی / روایت پورابراهیمی از حضور کارچاق‌کن‌ها در مجلس / گلایه عضو پایداری از برخی اصولگرایان
پخش تصاویر دیده نشده از دوران پهلوی
شمار حاضران در سخنرانی سعید جلیلی در دانشگاه
اولین تصاویر از دنا پلاس توربوشارژ اتوماتیک
عذرخواهی علیپور از مجیدی و استقلالی‌ها+عکس
زمان‌پرداخت و رقم‌عیدی بازنشستگان تأمین اجتماعی
تصویری از دانشجویان ایرانی مقیم ووهان در هواپیما
معامله قرن قبل از مردن ترامپ، خواهد مرد/ هرکس به ایران و امنیت آن علاقه‌مند است، باید در انتخابات شرکت کند/ دلسرد کردن مردم با زیر سؤال بردن انتخابات و حمله به شورای نگهبان کاری غلط است

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

ایرانی‌های عزیز‌تر از جانم؛ اشتباه ما عراقی‌ها را مرتکب نشوید!  (۲۲۰ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کیهان: اگر انقلاب ‌اسلامی رخ نمی‌داد، شبیه چه کشوری بودیم؟ / اعتماد: آیا رفتار نظارتی شورای نگهبان با قانون اساسی مغایرت دارد؟ /پیامد هدایت اخبار انتخابات از نگاه زیباکلام  (۱۸۵ نظر)

راز شیوع کرونا از زبان سردار نقدی / نظر کرباسچی درباره پیوستن به ائتلاف اصلاح طلبان پایتخت / ردصلاحیت به دلیل حضور کمرنگ در نماز جمعه و جماعت! / ادعای زاکانی درباره استعفای رئیس‌جمهور و مذاکره با آمریکا  (۱۸۳ نظر)

مسئولان جمهوری اسلامی ایران اشتباه نمی‌کنند!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

واکنش پلیس به ادعای دو بازیکن استقلال در خصوص ضرب و شتم توسط پلیس / واکنش آیت‌الله جوادی آملی به کتاب‌سوزی پزشکی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۱۴۲ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟  (۱۱۲ نظر)

ترامپ با تبرئه از دو اتهام از استیضاح نجات یافت  (۸۵ نظر)

tabnak.ir/00415k
tabnak.ir/00415k