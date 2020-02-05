آغاز تبلیغات نامزد‌های مجلس از ۲۴ بهمن

بیانیه سازمان هواپیمایی درباره یک فایل صوتی

چرا این دربی شماره ۹۱ است نه شماره ۹۲ ؟

بازدید 294

Political Violence: Ruling Party Member in Indian State of West Bengal Shot Dead, BJP Accused

West Bengal, a state in the east of India, has witnessed a series of violent incidents allegedly connected with political rivalry, pitting the Trinamool Congress, the party which rules the state, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which controls the national legislature.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۹۷۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۱۱ 05 February 2020

West Bengal, a state in the east of India, has witnessed a series of violent incidents allegedly connected with political rivalry, pitting the Trinamool Congress, the party which rules the state, against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which controls the national legislature.

A member of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party was shot dead in the city of Burdhwan. The TMC has alleged that armed individuals associated with the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were complicit in the killing. A party worker identified as Rathin Biswas was shot dead by unidentified assailants.

West Bengal: Rathin Biswas, a TMC worker shot dead by unidentified assailants in Burdwan. TMC has alleged that BJP is behind the incident. Police investigation underway. (04.02.2020) pic.twitter.com/5PzxRfDWvw
— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020

​The West Bengal Police have begun an investigation into the killing.

The TMC and BJP have been at loggerheads ever since the latter gained popularity in the state. In January, a BJP office was allegedly set on fire and the party blamed the Trinamool Congress for it at the time.

State Chief Mamta Banerjee has been organising public protests against India's controversial Citizenship Law and has accused the BJP of pushing a communal agenda through the law.

The state has witnessed violence over a law enacted by the country's ruling BJP government which provides citizenship to illegal immigrants from Hindu, Christian, Parsi, Jain and Buddhist backgrounds from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, while denying the same amnesty to Muslims.

Several opposition parties, including TMC have alleged that the law was discriminatory on religious grounds and violated Indian Constitution. But the government has clarified that it was not against any community and no Indian Muslim has anything to fear as the “law grants citizenship, does not snatch it”.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india political party congress violation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و یکم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
برخی دانشجویان ایرانی ساکن ووهان به پرواز اختصاصی ایران «نه» می‌گویند!
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی
واکنش رییس‌جمهور اوکراین به فایل صوتی مرتبط با سانحه هواپیمای اوکراینی /انتقاد نماینده اصفهان از احتمال انتخاب قلعه‌نویی به عنوان سرمربی تیم ملی
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
درگیری خونین میان ارتش ترکیه و سوریه / شواهد جدید از مرگ «آیت‌الله مایک» در سرنگونی هواپیمای آمریکایی/ رزمایش مشترک نیرو‌های قطر و پاکستان در دوحه/کشته شدن چهار نظامی روسیه در حلب سوریه
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
پوشش ایوانکا ترامپ باز هم خبرساز شد
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود  (۹۴ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۸۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040x4
tabnak.ir/0040x4