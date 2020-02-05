آغاز تبلیغات نامزد‌های مجلس از ۲۴ بهمن

بیانیه سازمان هواپیمایی درباره یک فایل صوتی

چرا این دربی شماره ۹۱ است نه شماره ۹۲ ؟

بازدید 310

Russian troops in Syria were attacked by Turkish army forces

The Turkish army attacked the positions of Russian troops in Syria, reports North Press Agancy on Twitter, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing RNS agency.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۹۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۰۵ 05 February 2020

The Turkish army attacked the positions of Russian troops in Syria, reports North Press Agancy on Twitter, learned BulgarianMilitary.com citing RNS agency.

“The Turkish military attacked the positions of the Russian military in the village of Kashta-ar, Sharran district, Afrin region, in the northeast of Aleppo,” the statement said.
According to media reports, a village in the Sharran region in the border Kurdish region of Afrin came under fire. There were Russian troops, the publication said.

Earlier it was reported that the Turkish military came under artillery fire. According to Ankara, the attack was carried out by Syrian government forces in Idlib. Turkish aircraft later retaliated against targets in Syria, Rosbalt said in a statement.

This attack was the main reason for phone call between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin. Erdogan underlined that Turkey would continue to use its right of self defense against similar attacks, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, Anadolu agency reported.

Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey does not intend to aggravate relations with Russia due to the situation in Idleb. The Turkish leader noted the presence of joint strategic facilities with Moscow, DelovoeTV reports.

In this regard, the president explained, “there is no need to enter into conflict with Russia at this stage.” One of the main projects is the supply of Russian S-400 systems, as well as Turkish Stream.
On February 3, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in Syrian Idlib, eight people died as a result of shelling Turkish positions, the Associated Press reported.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said that the shelling was carried out by Syrian government forces. It was emphasized that their location was previously agreed.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Turkish military was moving inside the Idlib de-escalation zone without notice to the Russian side and came under fire that the Syrian government forces opened on terrorists. It is noted that the Russian military maintains contact with the Turkish command. In addition, the evacuation of the wounded to the territory of Turkey was organized.

Then the head of the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Hulusi Accar, said that the Turkish army as a result of attacks on the positions of the Syrian government forces destroyed 76 Syrian troops, Anadolu reported.

On February 4, Erdogan said that Ankara should come into conflict with Russia after the situation in Idlib, CNN Turk reported. Turkish President recalled cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy.
In particular, the construction of Akkuyu NPP in Turkey, the equipment for which is supplied by the Russian Atomenergomash.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria russia turkey troops
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و یکم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
برخی دانشجویان ایرانی ساکن ووهان به پرواز اختصاصی ایران «نه» می‌گویند!
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی
واکنش رییس‌جمهور اوکراین به فایل صوتی مرتبط با سانحه هواپیمای اوکراینی /انتقاد نماینده اصفهان از احتمال انتخاب قلعه‌نویی به عنوان سرمربی تیم ملی
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
درگیری خونین میان ارتش ترکیه و سوریه / شواهد جدید از مرگ «آیت‌الله مایک» در سرنگونی هواپیمای آمریکایی/ رزمایش مشترک نیرو‌های قطر و پاکستان در دوحه/کشته شدن چهار نظامی روسیه در حلب سوریه
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
پوشش ایوانکا ترامپ باز هم خبرساز شد
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۲۰۷ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

کسانی که دنبال همه‌پرسی بودند حالا باید سرافکنده باشند/ مجلس و دولت قانون انتخابات را اصلاح نکردند، حالا به شورای نگهبان فشار می‌آورند! / اگر قالیباف تخلفی کرده قوه‌قضائیه باید رسیدگی کند، نه خبرنگاران  (۱۵۳ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس/آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین‌ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

مصباح یزدی: مودبانه اش این است، متأسفیم که شما آمریکا را نشناخته‌اید! / علی مطهری بعد از دیدار با شورای نگهبان: مستندات‌شان برای رد صلاحیتم ضعیف بود  (۹۴ نظر)

اولین عکس از لباس فضانوردان ایرانی  (۸۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040x0
tabnak.ir/0040x0