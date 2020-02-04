اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

کنایه تاجیک به اصلاح‌طلبان:به تعطیلات تاریخی بروید

شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

بازدید 624

Iran to make utmost effort in becoming stronger: Hatami

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami pointed to the need to make Iran a powerful country and vowed to stand up for the rights of the Iranian nation.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۷۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۲۵ 04 February 2020

Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami pointed to the need to make Iran a powerful country and vowed to stand up for the rights of the Iranian nation.

“The enemy understands nothing other than the language of force and we can only safeguard the rights of the Iranian people if we have power; and we will put our utmost effort into this,” said Hatami on Tuesday on the sidelines of paying tribute to Martyr Soleimani in Kerman. Quds Force commander General Qasem Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated on Jan. 3 by US terrorist forces in Iraq.

“We are facing a vindictive and determined enemy,” he said, adding that those who are familiar with the school of resistance and martyrdom know the enemy well.

Referring to the participation of millions of Iranians in the funeral procession of Martyr Soleimani, Hatami highlighted that the massive turnout was a ‘slap in the face of the enemy’ and proof that the path of this martyr would continue as before.

In related remarks, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also pointed to the necessity for gaining power; "The only way ahead for the Iranian nation is to become strong. We should strive to be strong. We are not afraid of negotiating. Of course, we will not negotiate with the US, rather we will negotiate with others. And we will not negotiate from a position of weakness, rather, from a position of strength and power. We are thankfully strong and we will even become stronger by Allah’s favor," the Leader said during Friday prayers sermon on Jan. 17.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran defence minister military force
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و دوم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟ اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
واکنش رییس‌جمهور اوکراین به فایل صوتی مرتبط با سانحه هواپیمای اوکراینی /انتقاد نماینده اصفهان از احتمال انتخاب قلعه‌نویی به عنوان سرمربی تیم ملی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040sf
tabnak.ir/0040sf