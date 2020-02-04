A Russian military satellite may have been destroyed, US scientist said

The American scientist expressed his version of why the military satellite Cosmos-2491 ceased to function, learned BulgarianMilitary.com, quoting a statement of the US scientist Jonathan McDowell.

According to official figures, in the winter of 2013, Russia sent the Cosmos-2491 military satellite into space. However, its purpose, functions and goals were hidden from the public. In this regard, many space lovers, as well as entire military structures, began to closely monitor its movements and activity.

According to experts, Cosmos-2491 was part of the Level program and was called upon (if necessary) to intercept other satellites.

However, the PST resource of the US Air Force reported that the satellite was no longer functioning, and several code parts that were components of Cosmos-2491 were seen in orbit.

In this regard, the network began discussions of space programs of Russia and NATO countries, as well as their opposition and possible results. Against the backdrop of public reaction, the famous US astronomer Jonathan McDowell gave his opinion.

According to him, Cosmos-2491, which was carrying out an unknown program in orbit, either met space debris, or the battery was running out of life, or, most likely, was artificially disabled by one of the NATO countries, less likely by China.

Experts believe that in addition to Cosmos-2491, Russia launched at least three other military satellites capable of intercepting and other active maneuvers, including Cosmos-2504. This means that space is regarded by all developed countries as a potential field for counteraction, where most soon you need to get an advantage over the “partners”.