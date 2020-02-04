اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

کنایه تاجیک به اصلاح‌طلبان:به تعطیلات تاریخی بروید

شورای اصلاح‌طلبان درمورد لیست به جمع‌بندی نرسید

بازدید 694

The World's Most Expensive Railway is in a Hole

Large infrastructure projects are almost always delivered late and massively over-budget. Then everyone forgets about the fuss and marvels at the achievement. Few people regret today that Britain and France built a rail tunnel under the English Channel, yet it cost a fortune and nearly caused the owner to collapse.
کد خبر: ۹۵۶۶۸۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۲:۰۳ 04 February 2020

Large infrastructure projects are almost always delivered late and massively over-budget. Then everyone forgets about the fuss and marvels at the achievement. Few people regret today that Britain and France built a rail tunnel under the English Channel, yet it cost a fortune and nearly caused the owner to collapse.

One must be wary, then, of the often nimbyish opposition to Britain’s plan to build a new high-speed railway between London and the north of the country, known as HS2. Balfour Beatty Plc, Vinci SA, Eiffage SA, Skanska AB and Kier Group Plc are among the contractors slated to help deliver Europe’s largest infrastructure project.

Supporters say it will boost rail capacity and connectivity between Britain’s cities, create thousands of jobs and spur economic development and urban regeneration. Their opponents argue that the project is an ill-conceived financial black hole that could end up costing 106 billion pounds ($138 billion).(2) While both sides have a point, it’s hard to believe this money will be spent wisely.

Weeks after winning a thumping election victory with a promise to boost less well-off regions beyond London, Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are bitterly divided over HS2. A final decision is expected as soon as this week. Fed up of Brexit paralysis, the temptation for ministers to “just do something” must be strong. Even so, the brave move would be to call a halt, and at the very least order fundamental changes to the project.

Politicians and engineers shouldn’t be afraid to think big. Britain’s overpriced and frequently overcrowded train services aren’t a patch on France’s TGV or Japan’s Shinkansen. But much of the decent infrastructure built in the U.K. lately — such as the Crossrail and HS1 rail projects and the Thames Tideway super-sewer — was constructed in the wealthy London area.

Sadly, almost everything about HS2 invites disbelief. The costs are stupefying, the design is too complicated and its environmental credentials are questionable. Even now it’s not clear what problem HS2 is trying to solve or whether it’s the most cost-effective way to solve it. That’s unacceptable when it will consume more cash than Britain spends annually on education.

The Johnson government may forge ahead blindly because preliminary work is already advanced. More than 7.5 billion pounds has been spent on land purchases, archaeological excavations and preliminary design and demolition work. “In a hole the size of HS2, the only thing to do is keep digging,” Johnson claimed last week, with typical bravado.

In fairness, there is a lack of “shovel-ready” alternatives to ease capacity constraints on the train network. Simply upgrading existing lines would cause years of disruption to passengers.

And densely-populated Britain isn’t alone in discovering that high-speed lines don’t come cheap. Costs on these projects are rising everywhere and their average time to completion in Europe is around 16 years. The first phase of HS2 connecting London and Birmingham requires more than 300 bridges and 70 viaducts.

Still, HS2’s projected costs — more than 160 million pounds per km for the first section(6) — are far higher than other European high-speed lines, and most of the construction hasn’t even begun yet.(3) It’s impossible to predict the final bill because the planning for the second phase of the project is still at an early stage, warns the National Audit Office.

Qualifying his call to keep digging, Johnson last week accused HS2 of being “profligate” and said the way it was managed was “hopeless”. He is right.

HS2’s trains will be capable of reaching up to 225 miles per hour (360 km/hr), enabling as many as 18 hourly departures from London. Both the maximum speed and flow rate are higher than other high-speed lines in Europe or Japan. Yet successive governments and HS2 Ltd., the public body tasked with delivering the project, have consistently underestimated its complexity and cost; difficult ground conditions are the latest problem. The failure to contain and communicate these risks has undermined their credibility.

The ultra-fast design has fueled suspicions that HS2 is a vanity project that will benefit business folk, especially those in London. Overcrowding is most common on local commuter routes, not intercity express lines. Rail connections between northern cities are poor. The money might be better spent on that.

It’s remarkable that an infrastructure project billed as benefiting the Midlands and the north will commence work in London and the south, where expensive tunneling and ground-lowering work is required to keep wealthy locals happy. The northern section probably won’t be completed until 2040.

At the same time, HS2’s environmental credentials have been undermined by the carbon expended in the project’s construction and materials. And the route doesn’t link to Heathrow airport or Eurostar international rail services in St Pancras, which might have persuaded more Brits not to fly domestically or to Europe.

Perhaps there’s a way to salvage HS2 without gutting its ambition or culling it altogether. Regrettably, the findings of a government ordered review of the project still haven’t been published. The aspiration to provide decent infrastructure is noble, but it doesn’t excuse poor management, the signing of blank checks and favoring the south of England.

Johnson needs to get a grip and the emergency brake is a decent place to start. As he admits, this project is in a hole; the smart thing would be to dig a better one.

(1) The 106 billion pounds figure has been cited in press reports in relation to the (unpublished) Oakervee review of HS2. The latest official estimate is a maximum of 88 billion pounds.

(2) Using the mid-point cost estimate in the HS2 chairman's review and a length of 230km. The calculation is in 2015 prices.

(3) Making meaningfulcomparisons is difficult because HS2 includes lots of station and tunnel construction work.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
railway france britain
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
kilid search
برچسب منتخب
محمد توفیق علاوی اتحادیه اروپا دربی نود و دوم برگزیت دهه فجر معامله قرن کروناویروس شهر ووهان سی و هشتمین جشنواره فیلم فجر
زمان واریز سود سهام عدالت مشخص شد
هشدار تامین اجتماعی به بیمه شدگان و بازنشستگان
ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟
آخرین وضعیت احراز صلاحیت نمایندگان/ کدام یک از بهارستان نشین ها رد صلاحیت شدند؟ اسامی کامل رد و تایید شده‌های مجلس
حضور رهبرانقلاب بر مزار آیت‌الله هاشمی رفسنجانی
شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان
حذف دلار ۴۲۰۰ برای واردات یک کالای اساسی چند هفته مانده به شب عید/ آیا تجربه تلخ جهش قیمت چایی تکرار خواهد شد؟
این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی
قسمتی از کله پاچه که نباید خورد
واکنش رییس‌جمهور اوکراین به فایل صوتی مرتبط با سانحه هواپیمای اوکراینی /انتقاد نماینده اصفهان از احتمال انتخاب قلعه‌نویی به عنوان سرمربی تیم ملی
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 13 بهمن 98
تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!
ملاک «شیشه دودی مجاز» اعلام شد
پایان گروگان‌گیری در حوالی میدان آزادی تهران
توئیت سفیر چین در تهران در پی شیوع ویروس کرونا/حمله راکتی به پایگاه هوایی آمریکا در جنوب موصل/حمایت توئیتری «بن‌زاید» از معامله قرن/ نشست اضطراری سازمان همکاری اسلامی درباره «معامله قرن»

تلاش همه جانبه هواپیمایی ماهان برای سودجویی با «ویروس کرونا»!  (۳۱۳ نظر)

چه نمره‌ای به عملکرد مجلس دهم می‌دهید و چرا؟/ پنج نکته مثبت و پنج نکته منفی از عملکرد مجلس دهم را چه می‌دانید؟  (۳۰۵ نظر)

پژمانفر:مشکلات با مذاکره حل نمی‌شود / واکنش چمران به تخریب‌ها علیه قالیباف / سلحشوری: اصلاح طلبان بدون لیست وارد انتخابات شوند  (۱۸۸ نظر)

شرط احمدی‌نژاد برای حمایت از شورای ائتلاف! / نظر رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره انتخابات مجلس / افزایش احتمال لیست ندادن اصلاح طلبان  (۱۸۵ نظر)

واکنش به ادعای نرخ‌های میلیاردی تأیید صلاحیت‌ / کنایه‌های صریح چمران به برخی اصولگرایان / ادعای غرویان در مورد آیت الله مصباح / دادستان کشور درباره بازگرداندن تتلو: منتظر باشید  (۱۴۱ نظر)

ارزیابی فعال اصلاح‌طلب از اظهارات اخیر آیت‌الله مصباح / کنایه کرباسچی به روحانی درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / پژمانفر: لاریجانی اجازه نمی‌دهد مجلس زبان ملت باشد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

ماجرای انتشار فایل صوتی مربوط به پرواز اوکراینی / اظهارات جالب عضو فقهای شورای نگهبان درباره رد صلاحیت‌ها / چرا جنایات روس‌ها از کتاب درسی حذف شد؟  (۱۳۶ نظر)

شورای نگهبان هم مثل احزاب از نظام انتخاباتی کشور راضی نیست/ چهره‌های سیاسی صبور باشند؛ امکان افزایش تایید صلاحیت‌ها وجود دارد/ ۲هزار نفر به آمار تایید صلاحیت‌ها اضافه شد/ چرا قالیباف ردصلاحیت نشد؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

احمدی‌نژاد‌ از‌ «ترور حاج‌ قاسم‌» گذشت‌ و‌ به‌ «مرگ کوبی‌ برایانت‌» رسید/۲۳ نماینده اصولگرا از ظریف به قوه قضائیه شکایت کردند  (۱۲۸ نظر)

این ۲۱ نفر، لیست نهایی اصولگرایان در تهران را معرفی می‌کنند + اسامی  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اخبار محرمانه روحانی از جلسه خصوصی اصولگرایان! / ماجرای قولی که در حضور رهبر انقلاب از سردار سلیمانی گرفته شد / مطهری: نمی خواهیم ۲۹۰ آیت الله وارد مجلس کنیم  (۱۱۲ نظر)

امیر تتلو بازداشت شد  (۱۱۱ نظر)

آمار دقیق داریم که ۱۳۴ نامزد شاخص اصلاح‌طلب، تایید صلاحیت شده‌اند/ جریان اصلاحات می‌خواهد کاندیداهایش را چراغ خاموش وارد مجلس کند  (۱۰۸ نظر)

اظهارات تازه جواد امام درباره دیدار روحانی و رئیس دولت اصلاحات / انتقادات میرسلیم از رئیس جمهور / خوشبینی یک اصولگرا به سازوکار انتخاباتی شورای ائتلاف  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اصولگرایان به لیست ۳۰ نفره برای انتخابات مجلس نزدیک شدند/ معرفی چهر‌ه هایی که شانس حضور در لیست نهایی را دارند  (۱۰۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/0040sN
tabnak.ir/0040sN