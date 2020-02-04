اولين دادگاه روح‌الله زم هفته آينده برگزار می‌شود؟

First votes of 2020 U.S. presidential race get underway in Iowa

Iowa voters gathered at nearly 1,700 caucus sites around the state on Monday, kicking off America's first votes in the 2020 presidential race.
04 February 2020

The high-stakes contest taking place in the rural midwestern state will play a major role in winnowing the race. Since 1972, the top nominee in Iowa's Democratic caucuses has gone on to win the nomination in seven of 10 contested races. And the Democratic favorite is likely set to face incumbent President Donald Trump in the November 3 election, as many major outlets including CNN and NBC have projected Trump's victory in Iowa Republican caucuses.

Voters poured into schools, community centers and other public locations to render judgment on a field of 11 Democratic contenders led by front-runners Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden, who have battled for the top in recent Iowa opinion polls.

Long lines and heavy crowds were reported in some locations, but doors to the caucus sites were supposed to close at 7:00 p.m. CST (0100 GMT on Tuesday), and results are expected to begin rolling in within an hour or two afterwards.

Voters gathered in groups by candidate preference in a public display of support. If a candidate does not reach the 15-percent threshold of support in a caucus, the candidate's supporters are released to back another contender, leading to another round of persuasion.

Even if one candidate wins by a commanding margin in Iowa, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to the other three early-voting states of New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later in February.

