Woman Attacks 2 People on Street With Knife, Shot by Belgian Police

A woman was shot in the hand by police in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday after attacking two pedestrians, local media reported, but authorities said nothing yet indicated the incident was terror related.

A woman was shot in the hand by police in the Belgian city of Ghent on Sunday after attacking two pedestrians, local media reported, but authorities said nothing yet indicated the incident was terror related.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, the victims were taken to hospital with knife wounds but their lives were not in danger.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told AFP that Belgian police and the public prosecutor's office of East Flanders were investigating the event.

"There is currently no indication that the incident that took place in Ghent was of a terrorist nature," the office said.

The street, located in northwest of the Dutch-speaking canal city, was closed on Sunday evening with large numbers of police and rescue services at the scene, media said.