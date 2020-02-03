Iran reacts to Erdogan’s remarks on collapse of Astana process

According to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, the Astana Peace Process is the only solution for years-long conflicts in Syria.

“Iran believes that the sole solution for Syria’s problem is the Astana process into which Turkey, Russia, and Iran have put much effort,” Mousavi said on Monday in his weekly presser.

“Constant talks are underway between officials of these three countries,” he said, adding, “This process is an achievement and benefits all regional countries, especially the Syrian nation.”

The remarks come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Wednesday that the Astana process has collapsed. “The Astana process is in silence. We should see what we can do to revive the Astana process with Russia and Iran.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi said that “The Syrian Army is entitled to free the occupied territories of its land and to launch operations where it feels threat against its sovereignty,” probably referring to the Army's operations in Idlib.

"Other countries should respect Syria’s demand,” stressed the spokesman.

Some countries have some concerns that are put forward in the Astana process, said Mousavi, noting that “The Syrian government and people are the ones to decide their own fate.”