Super Bowl 2020: Trump deletes tweet saying Chiefs - based in Missouri - made state of Kansas proud

After the Kansas City Chiefs staged a stunning comeback to win the Super Bowl, Donald Trump quickly congratulated them on Twitter, saying they had represented the "great state of Kansas" and made the country proud.

One problem: the team is from a different state.

He wrote: "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

But it was immediately pointed out to him by his followers that the Kansas City in which the Chiefs are based is the one in the state of Missouri.

He quickly deleted the tweet and re-posted it with the correct state.

There are two Kansas Cities in the United States; Kansas City in the state of Missouri and Kansas City in the state of Kansas. They're right next to each other, but despite the same name are two distinct entities.

Many joked that he would attempt to use a Sharpie to change state lines - a reference to Mr Trump altering a map of Hurricane Dorian's path last year.