Iran Says Won’t Have Bilateral Talks with US

Iran will not have bilateral talks with America, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ بهمن ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۳:۱۴ 03 February 2020

"Iran does not have and will not have any kind of bilateral negotiation with American and this is our policy," ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a press conference.

"What (Iranian authorities) have emphasized is that the Americans should return to the situation before 2017 and remove the unilateral sanctions they have imposed and return to the negotiation table within the framework of 5+1."

Since May 2019, Iran has progressively scaled back some commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, in response to Washington's 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and decision to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The government of US President Donald Trump accuses Iran of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.

Mousavi said Friday that new American sanctions against Iran's nuclear program will have "no effect.”

Washington announced new sanctions on Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and its head Ali Akbar Salehi.

