Russia’s fighter jets have intercepted an American spy aircraft over Syria

Russian fighter aircraft intercepted an American aircraft three times, trying to break through to Russian air defense, learned BulgarianMilitary.com according information from news agency AviaPro.

An attempt by an American electronic intelligence reconnaissance aircraft to break through to Russian air defense systems located at the Khmeimim airbase and the Navy base in Tartus led to the fact that Russian fighters were forced to show the US Air Force’s crew three times the readiness to attack it if they approached a Russian military facility.

In two cases, the American reconnaissance aircraft completely ignored the actions of Russian fighters, but after the third interception, was forced to stop the reconnaissance mission.

All three incidents occurred about a day ago, while the American radio-electronic aircraft was approaching the Navy base in Tartus to the greatest extent, apparently trying to study the work of the Syrian air defense systems S-300, and possibly the work of the Russian S-400, if the latter still placed in the area of ​​the city of Masyaf.

It is noteworthy that in the area of ​​the Syrian coast three American military reconnaissance aircraft were immediately noticed, however, it was the Boeing RC-135V that came closest to the Russian military bases, while the rest, obviously, tried to study the operation of the S-400 with long distances.