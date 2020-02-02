EU Foreign Policy Chief to Visit Iran for First Time

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran says the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is going to pay a visit to Iran on Monday.

In comments on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Josep Borrell, who has succeeded Federica Mogherini as the chief coordinator and representative of the Common Foreign and Security Policy within the European Union, will travel to Iran on Monday for the first time after taking office.

According to the spokesman, Borrell will hold meetings and consultations with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other top Iranian officials.

Josep Borrell, Spain’s former foreign minister and ex-Speaker of the European Parliament, replaced Federica Mogherini as the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy in late 2019.

On January 16, Borrell met with Foreign Minister Zarif for the first time on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.