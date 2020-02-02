At Least Four Injured in Grenade Attack on Troops in Indian-Administered Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir has been kept behind a heightened security cordon ever since a suicide bomber from the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) attacked a convoy of troops in Pulwama in February 2019, killing over 40 soldiers.

Jammu and Kashmir police said Sunday that militants threw a grenade into security forces deployed in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Kashmir.

Two security personnel and two civilians have received injuries from shrapnel and have been sent to a hospital, the police added.